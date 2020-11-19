Brian Poole’s 2020 campaign has concluded. The New York Jets cornerback is undergoing season-ending surgery on his shoulder.

The New York Jets are extremely thin at cornerback for their Week 11 matchup against the Chargers, and the latest news on Brian Poole certainly contributes to that situation.

Per Brian Costello of the New York Post, the 28-year-old corner is undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. The Jets placed him on injured reserve on Wednesday which, at the time, meant that he was to miss at least the next three games before a potential designation for return.

Brian Poole is done for the season. He is having shoulder surgery. #nyj — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) November 19, 2020

Poole had additionally been dealing with a knee injury.

Prior to the injured reserve placement and subsequent news that his season was over, Poole participated in all nine of the Jets’ games in 2020, starting in seven. He racked up 44 combined tackles (34 solo) with two picks and seven passes defended.

This marks the second straight year in which Poole didn’t take part in all 16 games. Last season — his inaugural with the Jets — Poole played in 14 games with 10 starts.

Along with Poole’s situation, Bless Austin is also dealing with a neck injury and didn’t practice Thursday. Per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Austin will undergo an MRI.

Jets CB Bless Austin has a neck injury and will not practice today, Adam Gase said. He'll have an MRI. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 19, 2020

This all means that for Sunday’s game out West, the Jets will employ rookies Bryce Hall, Lamar Jackson, and Jav Guidry at corner, along with Arthur Maulet and the recently claimed Corey Ballentine. The organization released Pierre Desir earlier this week.

Also per Vacchiano, the Jets are discussing the possibility of providing rookie safety Ashtyn Davis with some time at cornerback.

With Brian Poole out, Bless Austin probably out a while, and Pierre Desire recently cut, the Jets are dangerously thin at cornerback. Adam Gase said it's "all hands on deck" and they have discussed playing rookie S Ashtyn Davis at corner. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 19, 2020