The New York Knicks are sending two picks to the Jazz for the No. 23 pick in the NBA Draft. This move is likely a precursor for another.

It’s NBA Draft day and the New York Knicks are already on the move. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that the Knicks were trading the 27th and 38th picks to the Utah Jazz for No. 23 and the rights to Ante Tomic, a 32-year-old center who was drafted in 2008. The Knicks confirmed the deal in a press release.

This trade feels like it’s only the tip of the iceberg. It seems highly unlikely that the Knicks will make their picks at Nos. 8 and 23, and then keep those players. This slight move up gives the Knicks a better package to trade up from the eighth pick.

There is also a legitimate chance that the Knicks are targeting a veteran on the trade market. It’s possible that the Knicks will trade away No. 8, but will still be able to bring in a rookie to develop with the 23rd pick. In reality, it’s anybody’s guess as to what the Knicks will do in the draft, but this is the first domino to fall.

One thing that is notable about all this is that the Knicks’ current strategy is still a mystery. President Leon Rose is running a tight ship when it comes to leaks about internal team strategy. He’s playing things very close to the chest.

Stay tuned for more news to come. This won’t be the last move of the day for Rose and the Knicks.

