DeAndre Baker is reportedly expected to find a new home. The Kansas City Chiefs should sign the former New York Giant within days.

From facing up to life in prison to potentially playing for a Super Bowl contender; that’s the life DeAndre Baker may indeed be living.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign the former New York Giants cornerback to their practice squad.

The #Chiefs are expected to sign former #Giants CB DeAndre Baker to their practice squad in the coming days, source says. The 2019 first-round pick is headed there for a visit, as @NYPost_Schwartz noted. That’s the only planned visit and, barring a snag, he’ll be a Chief. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 18, 2020

The Giants originally drafted Baker in 2019’s first round out of Georgia, giving up a trio of picks to trade up to the No. 30 overall selection.

After a disappointing rookie campaign filled with both on-field struggles and an effort-related controversy, Baker was looking to come back strong in his second season. That’s, of course, until he was charged with four counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an alleged incident at a May cookout in Florida.

Baker then found himself on the commissioner’s exempt list and was eventually released by the Giants prior to the regular season.

But after being without a team and on his couch for the first 10 weeks of the 2020 campaign, the tables turned on Monday. William Dean, the attorney for three of Baker’s four alleged victims, was arrested on an extortion charge connected to DeAndre’s case. The Broward County State Attorney subsequently dropped the charges against Baker.

The 23-year-old was a free agent and could’ve signed with any team, but it was unlikely the Giants were going to bring him back despite what they initially gave up to draft him.

Regardless, the young defensive back is taking the next steps in order to return to the game field, a playing surface he’s desired since last year.