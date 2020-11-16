The New York Giants put an end to their eight-game losing streak to the Philadelphia Eagles as they defeat their rival 27-17.

The losing streak is finally over! For the first time since Nov. 6, 2016, the New York Giants defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17.

With the win, the Giants are now tied with the Eagles in the win column in the NFC East as they head into their bye week.

The Giants led the game from start to finish and for the second consecutive week, Daniel Jones did not commit a turnover.

The game couldn’t have started better for Big Blue as they scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the game on a Daniel Jones 34-yard run.

The Eagles would answer back with a field goal on their first possession as Jake Elliott connected on a 40-yard field goal.

The Giants would answer back on their next possession after marching down the field 75 yards on 13 plays that culminated in a Wayne Gallman two-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter to put the Giants up 14-3. The score would remain that way going into halftime as the teams would trade punts for the remainder of the quarter.

It took the Eagles just five plays to score a touchdown in the second half as Boston Scott scored on a 56-yard touchdown run. Miles Sanders would convert on a two-point conversion on a run to cut the Giants lead to 14-11.

The Giants would answer back quickly as they needed just six plays to travel 75 yards thanks to a Jones 38-yard connection to Golden Tate that set up a one-yard touchdown run by Gallman to go up 21-11.

It would take the Eagles only eight plays to score a touchdown on consecutive possessions as Corey Clement scored on a five-yard touchdown run. The Eagles would once again go for two but this time the conversion failed as Carson Wentz was sacked by Dalvin Tomlinson and Leonard Williams as the Giants led 21-17 with 5:20 remaining in the third quarter.

Corey Clement powers through for his first TD of the season.#PHIvsNYG | #FlyEaglesFly 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/TcmazhSwXq — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 15, 2020

Both defenses began to take over as the two teams would punt on four consecutive possessions.

The Giants would extend their lead to 24-17 as Graham Gano connected on a 35-yard field goal with 7:56 remaining in the game.

With the Eagles desperate to try to tie the game, they went for it on a fourth and 10 from the Giants 36-yard line. Wentz tried to connect on a pass to Jalen Reagor but the pass was knocked away by James Bradberry with 4:56 remaining in the game.

The Giants would extend their lead to 27-17 as Gano would connect on a 44-yard field goal with 3:06 remaining in the game. The key play of that drive was a Jones 40-yard connection to Darius Slayton.

The Eagles tried to mount a drive to score points to keep their slim chances of winning alive. But the Giants defense stood firm and forced a turnover on downs to end the game.

The win over the Eagles was the best win of the Joe Judge era as they were finally able to defeat a division opponent other than Washington in four years.

Despite being 3-7, the Giants have a legit chance of winning the NFC East. Following their bye week, the Giants will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.

