After a big win over Washington, the Giants take on the Eagles in a crucial NFC East matchup this Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Let’s take a look at our best Giants vs. Eagles player prop bets and picks.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are 3.5-point underdogs and are +170 on the moneyline in comparison to the Eagles’ -200. And while the odds are intriguing, the player prop bets across numerous legal online sportsbooks are where it gets extremely interesting.

Giants vs. Eagles Player Props at FanDuel Sportsbook

Darius Slayton under 40.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

As was mentioned earlier, the Eagles secondary is strong and should provide Jones with plenty of issues. Thus, don’t expect Jones to have a big game, which means second-year receiver Darius Slayton should be pretty quiet as well.

While the Darius Slay vs. Darius Slayton matchup is fun to joke around about, expect the veteran corner to win it easily.

In the Week 7 matchup, Slayton caught just two balls on three targets for 23 yards.

DraftKings Sportsbook has my favorite prop bet, which involves Daniel Jones‘ passing-yard total.

Carson Wentz over 248.5 Passing Yards (-110)

The Giants secondary has been struggling as of late, having allowed Washington quarterback Alex Smith to throw for 325 yards and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to throw for 279 yards.

Given the fact that Carson Wentz has faced the Giants defense a multitude of times, the fifth-year quarterback should be very prepared for this matchup. The Giants defensive backfield is additionally banged-up, with Ryan Lewis on injured reserve and Isaac Yiadom questionable with a calf injury.

This all should lead to Wentz surpassing 248.5 passing yards through the air.

In Week 7, Wentz torched the Giants, throwing for 359 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 25-of-43 passing.

Giants vs. Eagles Player Props at DraftKings Sportsbook

Daniel Jones under 234.5 Passing Yards (-134)

This Eagles secondary is one of the strongest units in the league, allowing 209.4 passing yards per game (fourth in the NFL). Therefore, don’t expect Daniel Jones to undergo a huge game through the air — the Giants will likely attempt to run the ball behind their improved offensive line a decent amount.

Up to this point, Jones is averaging nearly 209 passing yards per game, well under the above total.

Jalen Reagor over 41.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

With Eagles wideout Travis Fulgham likely receiving the “James Bradberry treatment,” expect either a banged-up Isaac Yiadom, Madre Harper, or possibly Darnay Holmes to line up on Jalen Reagor.

Thus, at least 42 yards receiving for Reagor shouldn’t be that much of a challenge. The three aforementioned defensive backs aren’t nearly as talented or consistent as Bradberry, there’s no doubt about that.

Not to mention, the Giants secondary is 25th in the NFL with 265.2 passing yards allowed per game.

Wayne Gallman to Score a TD (+165)

With Devonta Freeman on injured reserve, the Giants will look to Wayne Gallman for significant production in the run game, as they’ve done the last three weeks. And in each of those matchups, Gallman notched a touchdown run.

Expect the same to occur at the goal line at least once this weekend. The Eagles have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns up to this point, so it’s not an impossible scenario whatsoever.

Giants vs. Eagles Player Props at PointsBet

Daniel Jones over 22.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

It’s the weekly “Daniel Jones rushing-yard over” bet, this time courtesy of PointsBet.

Jones didn’t rack up too many yards on the ground the last two games (24 rushing yards total), but the Eagles employ a weak run defense, allowing 130.8 rushing yards per game (24th in the league).

Jones is also averaging 35.6 yards on the ground, more than the above total.

Giants vs. Eagles Player Props at FOXBet

Daniel Jones over 20.5 Pass Completions (-115)

Big Blue will definitely look to run the ball a decent amount in order to take the pressure off Daniel Jones, but I believe this will be a close game for much of 60 minutes. Therefore, expect the Giants to be playing from behind at one point or another, which will force them to throw the ball and give Jones the opportunity to reach at least 21 completions.

I still believe they’ll win though, for what it’s worth. Plus, Jones’ completions-per-game rate is currently 21.2, a mark that sits above the aforementioned total.

