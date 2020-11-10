Episode No. 49 of the Wide Right Podcast reacts to the New York Giants’ 23-20 win over the Washington Football Team in Week 9.

Thankfully, the NFC East is a below-average division. Because with Sunday’s win over Washington, the New York Giants are still in the mix despite the fact that they’re 2-7.

And per usual, the Wide Right Podcast is back to react to that very matchup.

We start by discussing the negatives that came along with the 23-20 victory.

The Giants were actually outgained in terms of total yards, New York’s secondary couldn’t cover Washington receiver Terry McLaurin, the offensive line allowed five sacks of Daniel Jones, and the team, as a whole, nearly blew a 17-point lead at the end.

But fortunately, the positives outweighed the negatives.

Jones didn’t turn the ball over for the first time all season, the run game underwent a decent performance, rookie practice squad receiver Austin Mack came through and caught four balls for 72 yards, and the Giants won the time-of-possession battle (36.5 minutes to 23.5 minutes).

Our most significant takeaway from the game, however, is that the Giants came up big in the crucial moments, with Jabrill Peppers and Logan Ryan notching late-game interceptions of Alex Smith to seal the victory.

The Giants are now 2-7, with a huge matchup against the first-place Eagles coming on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

You can listen to episode No. 49 of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.