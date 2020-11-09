Golden Tate is likely to return for the New York Giants’ Week 10 matchup after not traveling with the team to Washington.

Golden Tate‘s name has been in the news a lot lately, but not because he’s scoring touchdowns or making big-time plays, unfortunately.

The veteran receiver screamed, “throw me the damn ball” towards the New York Giants sideline in the midst of the team’s Week 8 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Joe Judge then addressed the situation to both the team as well as the media and proceeded to give Tate scout team reps during practice last week. The icing on the cake was Tate not traveling to Washington for Big Blue’s eventual Week 9 victory.

But the past is the past. The damage is done, the punishment is seemingly over, and Judge wants to move forward, stating he “anticipates [Tate] being active” for the team’s Week 10 matchup with Philly.

WR Golden Tate was back with the Giants on Monday. Coach Joe Judge said he "anticipates him being active" this week vs. Eagles. Declines to go into decision of leaving him home and making him inactive vs. Washington. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 9, 2020

In Tate’s absence, the Giants received some decent production out of rookie practice squad wideout Austin Mack. The first-year player out of Ohio State caught four balls for 72 yards in Sunday’s 23-20 win over the division-rival Football Team. Mack finished as the team’s leading receiver.

If Tate is indeed active for the Giants on Sunday, it’s unclear what his exact role will be. His 2020 campaign has been less than stellar — he’s caught just 22 balls through seven games, having racked up 226 total yards through the air with a pair of touchdowns.

The most recent outburst adds to some of the issues Tate has undergone since joining the Giants in 2019. If you can recall, he was suspended for the first four games of last season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.