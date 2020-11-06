Cornerback Ryan Lewis has been dealing with a hamstring injury and will now miss at least the next three games for the New York Giants.

The shake-up at the cornerback spot opposite James Bradberry continues.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the New York Giants have placed corner Ryan Lewis on injured reserve. Lewis is dealing with a hamstring setback and was added to the injury report late last week, causing him to miss the team’s Week 8 loss to Tampa Bay.

Lewis will now sit for at least the next three games.

CB Ryan Lewis, a late addition to the injury report last week, was placed on injured reserve Friday. Lewis had been starting prior to hurting his hamstring. He wasn't on the field at practice this week. Isaac Yiadom likely to start again in his place. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 6, 2020

After both Corey Ballentine and Isaac Yiadom notched starts (and struggled) at that corner spot, Lewis found himself in the starting lineup for the Week 5 loss to the Cowboys. He then started the following pair of games against Washington and Philly thereafter.

In five games this year (three starts), Lewis has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 10 of 19 throws (52.6%) for 202 yards when targeting him.

Yiadom started in his place against the Buccaneers and could find himself in the lineup against Washington on Sunday. The 24-year-old racked up eight combined tackles and a pass deflection in the loss to Tampa.

But numbers and injuries aside, the Giants simply haven’t employed a consistently reliable cornerback to complement Bradberry and the rest of the defensive backfield. It’s a role that was supposed to be owned by DeAndre Baker prior to his release amid armed robbery charges.

Luckily, the Giants won’t be facing that dominant of a passing attack in Week 9 — Washington is 29th in the league with 192.6 yards through the air per game. This could thus be a game that introduces a confidence boost for Yiadom, something he may need ahead of what might be a string of starts for the young defensive back.