After his two critical interceptions against the Buccaneers on Monday night, Daniel Jones needs a bounce-back performance against Washington.

In the NFL, and as is the case with any sport, you win and lose as a team. Anytime a team succumbs to defeat, you’ll hear players say they didn’t make enough plays as a unit, and not directly (or indirectly) throw a teammate under the bus.

But after Monday night’s 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers, quarterback Daniel Jones has to feel he played a huge role in the New York Giants dropping to 1-7. Jones threw two critical momentum-shifting interceptions that the Buccaneers converted into 10 points.

In addition, he missed open receivers throughout the course of the game that could’ve altered the outcome.

Simply put, Jones needs to play better if the Giants are going to win games. Turnovers continue to be the biggest issue for him — he’s committed 34 in 20 career starts. Jones has additionally committed at least one turnover in every game this season.

If not for those types of mishaps, the Giants could be in first place in the putrid NFC East.

Following the loss to the Bucs, Jones was asked if he thought his interception cost the Giants the game.

“Yeah, I think so,” he said. “I think both of those plays were decisions to try to make something happen that wasn’t there. I have to continue to look at that and apply that to games and to those situations.”

Jones is in desperate need of a bounce-back game to give his confidence a boost and his team another win. There have even been talks that he should be benched if his play does not improve.

Fortunately for Jones, he’ll play Washington — the lone team he has a winning record against — this Sunday. The second-year quarterback is 3-0 against Washington and 1-16 against the rest of the NFL.

However, he’s only played well in one of those three games against the division rival — last season’s Week 16 matchup when he threw a career-high five touchdowns in a 41-35 overtime win.

Jones’ career stats in three games vs. Washington:

Week 4, 2019: 23-31, 225 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions

23-31, 225 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions Week 15, 2019: 28-42, 352 yards, five touchdowns, zero interceptions

28-42, 352 yards, five touchdowns, zero interceptions Week 6, 2020: 12-19, 112 yards, one touchdown, one interception

In the 2020 Week 6 matchup when the Giants won 20-19, Jones threw a critical interception in the end zone with Big Blue leading 13-10 in the third quarter. It’s these types of mistakes that can change the momentum of a game and potentially lead to a loss.

It's REALLY REALLY nice to have @KeFu11er back 📺 #WASvsNYG on FOX pic.twitter.com/jM1nBNUcyL — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 18, 2020

Jones has to gain a better understanding of situational football and realize that sometimes the best option is to throw the ball away.

Sunday’s game should be another close-fought battle just like the Week 6 matchup. This meeting could come down to who makes the least number of mistakes.

It’s time for Jones to step up and play his first turnover-free game of the year. Players are prideful, and after his performance on Monday, you know he’s been eagerly awaiting this game in order to redeem himself and lead his team to victory.

Traditionally, the Giants organization has always been patient with its young quarterbacks (take Eli Manning for example), as it knows it takes time for them to progress. But if Jones experiences another multi-turnover game and the Giants lose, it might be time to bench him and make him accountable for his play.

You can’t allow him to keep making the same mistakes without some kind of consequence.