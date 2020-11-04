New York Giants safety Logan Ryan told reporters the story in the midst of a Zoom conference call on Wednesday.

Coming off the Week 8 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while preparing for the Week 9 matchup with Washington, New York Giants safety Logan Ryan took part in a Zoom conference call with reporters on Wednesday.

That’s when he told a miraculous story involving his wife, Ashley, and Giants trainer Justin Maher.

Ashley had flown down to Florida after Monday night’s game in order to vote and check on their family’s house.

At the time, Ashley was experiencing stomach pains and insisted she would sleep it off. Nonetheless, Maher recommended that Ashley take a trip early Tuesday to the emergency room. Doctors then eventually caught ectopic pregnancy, which can cause bleeding to a life-threatening extent.

Maher’s recommendation potentially saved Ashley’s life. She underwent emergency surgery and is now doing fine.

The Giants organization, especially head coach Joe Judge, greatly understood the situation.

Logan Ryan says advice from a Giants' trainer helped his wife avoid a medical situation and Joe Judge told him to take time off if needed: "I'm extremely grateful for this organization, and for Joe, and for everyone to understand things bigger than football" pic.twitter.com/r2yZuIs4V9 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 4, 2020

“Joe said, ‘If you need to fly to Florida, don’t worry about football.’ And that’s what Joe is as a man and as a coach,” Logan said. “I know we care about X’s and O’s and winning and losing, but there’s really good people here. That’s why I came here. There are really good trainers here. There’s really a lot of people behind the scenes that are working really hard for us to get wins.

“And I’ll do everything I can to play for a coach like that and play for an organization like this, because if that wasn’t the case, I don’t know if my wife would be here today. And honestly, I’m extremely grateful for this organization, and for Joe, and for everyone to understand things bigger than football, especially this year.”