Joe Douglas gives Adam Gase a vote of confidence and says he believes that the head coach is “part of the future” for the New York Jets.

General manager Joe Douglas spoke to the media on Tuesday regarding the state of the New York Jets. One of the biggest questions looming at 1 Jets Drive is whether or not head coach Adam Gase will be here for the long haul.

Douglas was asked about Gase’s future and if he could be “part of the solution.”

Joe Douglas on if the Jets can get to where they want to be with Adam Gase as head coach: "The hope is that we can fix these problems together and be here together for a while" Does Douglas think Gase is part of the solution? "Yes" pic.twitter.com/kIFmUageZH — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 3, 2020

“Yes. Ultimately, like I said, I have to do a better job for all these coaches and players,” Douglas told reporters. “And the hope is that we can fix these problems together and be here together for a while.”

ESPN reporter Rich Cimini followed up that short response by asking if Gase is “part of the solution.”

Douglas responded with one word: “Yes.”

Take these comments from Douglas whatever way you want. As long as Gase is the head coach of the team, Douglas isn’t going to throw him under the bus. We likely won’t know how Douglas truly feels about Gase’s long-term future with the team until the season is over.

Douglas spoke to reporters about a litany of topics including Sam Darnold, Mekhi Becton, Quinnen Williams, Robby Anderson, and much more.

He’s standing to face the questions and is showing accountability, but the NFL is a results-based business. The Jets are 0-8 and finishing the season winless remains a legitimate possibility.

If that scenario comes to fruition, Gase cannot be part of the long-term plans for the Jets. Douglas might be able to survive that kind of disaster because he’s done a good job at adding draft capital and his first draft class looks solid thus far. But there’s no way the Jets can justify bringing back Gase unless there is some kind of turnaround this season.

