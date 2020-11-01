After a disappointing one-point loss to the Eagles in Week 7, the Giants will look to get back on the right track this Monday night against the Buccaneers.

Let’s take a look at our best Giants vs. Buccaneers player prop bets and picks.

The Giants enter this matchup as 12.5-point underdogs and are +475 on the moneyline, per DraftKings Sportsbook. While the odds are intriguing, the player prop bets across numerous legal online sportsbooks are where it gets extremely interesting.

DraftKings Sportsbook possesses my favorite player prop, which includes Daniel Jones‘ passing-yard total.

Giants vs. Buccaneers Props at DraftKings Sportsbook

Daniel Jones under 219.5 Passing Yards (-112)

While the Bucs are loaded offensively, this Tampa Bay defense has been one of the top units in the NFL, allowing just 225.3 passing yards per game (ninth in the league). The Bucs front seven is additionally dominant and shouldn’t experience too many issues pressuring Jones, especially considering the Giants will be without starting left guard Will Hernandez.

All of the aforementioned information should lead to Jones’ passing-yard total sitting below 219.5. Not to mention, he’s only surpassed that mark three times this season.

Mike Evans under 48.5 receiving yards (-112)

With Chris Godwin out, Mike Evans will certainly get the James Bradberry treatment, and we all know how that’s worked out for other top receivers. The Giants corner is allowing 42.9 yards per game when targeted and should put together another dominant performance against the Bucs star wideout.

Scotty Miller over 46.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

With Bradberry likely following Evans, and Ryan Lewis doubtful with a hamstring injury, Scotty Miller will be lined up against either Corey Ballentine, Madre Harper, Isaac Yiadom, or Brandon Williams, none of whom are all that talented. Having said that, look for Tom Brady to target Miller a decent amount, which will ultimately lead to this receiving-yard total surpassing the above mark.

Giants vs. Buccaneers Props at FanDuel Sportsbook

Wayne Gallman to Score a TD (+230)

With Devonta Freeman out, Wayne Gallman is expected to start at running back for the Giants and likely see a decent number of carries. Despite the strength of the Buccaneers front seven, the Giants will definitely look to Gallman if they find themselves down near the goal line. It worked last week against the Eagles and should be a decent play for this matchup as well.

Rob Gronkowski over 38.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

After a shaky start, Rob Gronkowski has improved over the past few weeks and surpassed the above total in each of the last three games. The Giants possess a history of not being able to productively cover tight ends, and if Jabrill Peppers (who struggles in pass coverage) is lined up on Gronk, expect a big game for the future Hall of Famer.

Giants vs. Buccaneers Props at PointsBet

Daniel Jones over 35.5 Pass Attempts (-114)

My guess is that the Giants will be playing from behind for much of the game. That, paired with the fact that they’re short at running back, should lead to Daniel Jones’ pass-attempt total surpassing 35.5. He’s done it multiple times this year as well, throwing at least 36 passes in three different games.

Giants vs. Buccaneers Props at FOXBet

Daniel Jones over 25.5 Rushing Yards (-128)

We do this bet each and every week and it’s usually hit, so we’re trying it again.

As crazy as this sounds, Jones is currently the team’s leading rusher and would’ve executed a long touchdown run against Philly had he not stumbled at the end. He’s averaging 42.3 rushing yards per game, so surpassing the above total won’t be a long shot.

