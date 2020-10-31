The New York Jets have yet to win a game in 2020, and that likely won’t change this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Let’s take a look at our best Jets vs. Chiefs player prop bets and picks.

At 0-7, the Jets will face the Death Star of the AFC in the Chiefs, who are coming off a big road win over the Broncos. Oddsmakers don’t like the Jets’ chances in this matchup, to say the least. Gang Green is currently a 19.5-point underdog and +1150 on the moneyline, but the player props across legal online sportsbooks are where this game becomes very intriguing from a betting standpoint.

DraftKings Sportsbook possesses the most interesting of the player props, which involves the passing-yard total for superstar Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Jets vs. Chiefs Player Props at DraftKings Sportsbook

Patrick Mahomes over 267.5 Passing Yards (-112)

This Jets secondary has struggled for much of the year, currently allowing 259.4 passing yards per game (24th in the NFL). And this Sunday, it’ll be facing arguably the top quarterback in the league in Patrick Mahomes.

While I believe the Chiefs will take Mahomes out at some point during the fourth quarter due to the potential wide margin on the scoreboard, the fourth-year pro will have already surpassed this mark. He’s done it three times this season, including a 385-yard game against the powerful Ravens defense.

At home, expect Mahomes to undergo a huge game through the air en route to an easy victory.

Le’Veon Bell over 39.5 Rushing Yards (-167)

The veteran Chiefs running back will be facing the team that just released him a few weeks ago, so he’ll be motivated as ever to show the Jets what they’re missing.

That and the fact that the Jets run defense is struggling (allowing 125.6 yards on the ground per game) should lead to a decent performance from Le’Veon Bell that includes his rushing total hitting at least 40 yards.

Denzel Mims over 42.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

Rookie Jets receiver Denzel Mims portrayed promise in his debut against the Bills last week, catching four balls for 42 yards. And in just the second game of his career, he’ll likely be Sam Darnold’s top target amid injuries to both Breshad Perriman and Jamison Crowder.

Kansas City’s secondary has been one of the best in the league up to this point, but Mims should still earn a decent number of targets, which will ultimately lead to his receiving-yard total surpassing the above mark.

Jets vs. Chiefs Player Props at FanDuel Sportsbook

Travis Kelce to Score a TD (-135)

There’s a risk to making this bet ($135 to earn a $100 profit), but without safety Bradley McDougald, the Jets may experience even more trouble covering star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The veteran has found the end zone five times already this year and is Mahomes’ top target. Thus, in what should be a blowout, expect Kelce to cross the plane with the football at least once. It would be somewhat surprising if he didn’t.

Tyreek Hill over 64.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Due to the fact that the Jets secondary isn’t exactly the strongest, it’s a given the speedy Tyreek Hill will find space at some point, whether it’s on a deep ball from Mahomes or a slant route in which he racks up yards after the catch. He’s a big-play receiver, and all it will take is one for his receiving-yard total to creep close to the above mark.

Jets vs. Chiefs Player Props at PointsBet

Sam Darnold over 37.5 Pass Attempts (-109)

Sam Darnold has only surpassed this mark once in 2020, having thrown 42 passes in the Week 4 loss to the Broncos. Nonetheless, the Jets may be forced to throw the ball much of the game due to the fact that they’ll likely be playing from behind for the most part.

Thus, Darnold throwing at least 38 passes isn’t exactly an unheard-of scenario.

Jets vs. Chiefs Player Props at BetMGM

Clyde Edwards-Helaire over 15.5 Rushing Attempts (-115)

While the Jets will mostly be playing from behind (in all likelihood), the Chiefs will be playing with the lead. Thus, expect them to run the ball for much of the fourth quarter, if not the second half.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is averaging 16.4 carries per contest and has surpassed the above total in four of his seven games. Expect the same story to repeat itself this weekend.

