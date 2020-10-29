The matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys on Sunday Night Football this week may not be the best game on the board, but fear not, as FanDuel Sportsbook is making the action much more exciting.

Ahead of this pivotal Week 8 NFC East clash that, somehow, will determine first-place in the division, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering huge 25-1 odds on the heavily-favored Eagles to knock off the Cowboys.

In short, this aggressive new player offer at FanDuel allows bettors to risk $5 on an Eagles win to score a $125 payout.

Click here to get 25-1 (+2500) odds on Philly to beat Dallas at FanDuel Sportsbook on Sunday night.

How to Get This Massive Eagles-Cowboys FanDuel Sportsbook Promo

Getting started with FanDuel Sportsbook to lock in these huge Eagles-Cowboys odds is a simple process that only takes a couple of moments.

Get started by clicking here and then make a first deposit of at least $10.

After the deposit process is finished, new sportsbook players will see these special odds appear as the featured offer and take the place of where the standard game odds live.

Make your first real-money bet on the Eagles to win the game at +2500 odds, bet $5, and win $125 — if the Eagles take care of business as a big favorite.

FanDuel will pay out winning bets within 24 hours of the final whistle.

+2500 Eagles Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

The Eagles enter their Week 8 game with the Cowboys as a huge -420 moneyline favorite (as of Thursday morning). Given Dallas’ brutal performances in each of its past two games, oddsmakers expect the Eagles to roll.

Of course, backing the Eagles to cover 8.5 points isn’t exactly a sure-thing. This is especially true given the team trailed by double digits in the waning moments of their comeback victory at home against the Giants in Week 7.

That’s why this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook is so appealing. Eliminate the big point spread and instead grab the Eagles to simply win the game. Oh yeah, and skip the big moneyline odds, too. Rather than risk over $500 on an Eagles victory to win $125, bettors can save almost all of that amount by backing them at wild +2500 odds.

Dallas in Deep Trouble

Of note, the Cowboys have been outscored by a whopping 67 points through seven games. They possess the league’s worst scoring defense. Since Dak Prescott went down back in Week 5, the Cowboys have been outscored by a 63-10 margin. They are a team that appears to be in complete disarray.

Truthfully, getting any NFL team out such an outrageous number (even the Jets) would be an enticing deal. However, this seems like an outstanding spot for the both the Eagles and bettors to win on Sunday night.

Click here to get 25-1 (+2500) odds on Philly to beat Dallas at FanDuel Sportsbook.

