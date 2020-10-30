New York Giants fans will witness a bit of nostalgia on Monday night. Big Blue will wear the retro uniforms against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The New York Giants have one of the most avid fanbases in all of football. Supporters have always backed the team through the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Many fans like to reminisce over the glory days when Big Blue dominated the league despite the fact that the organization has been the worst in football over the last 3.5 seasons. And luckily, when the Giants take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, fans will receive a glimpse of that luxurious time period.

Big Blue will wear its retro uniforms with the “GIANTS” logo on the helmets from the 1980s and 90s. Nostalgia will definitely be in the air considering these uniforms are a fan favorite.

Giants Now: We're breaking out the classic uniforms on MNF 😎 #TogetherBlue | @HMHNewJersey — New York Giants (@Giants) October 29, 2020

The Giants will be wearing their throwback white jerseys, which are the same ones they donned in the January 1991 NFC Championship Game when they defeated the 49ers 15-13. That victory concluded San Francisco’s bid at a three-peat.

Some of the greatest players in franchise history have worn these uniforms, such as Lawrence Taylor, Phil Simms, Harry Carson, Leonard Marshall, and Michael Strahan.

Now, fans have to hope that the old school uniforms can bring back old school, smash-mouth Giants football against a Tom Brady-led Buccaneers team that’s one of the best in the league.

Win or lose, witnessing these classic uniforms will be a sight to see in what’s been another disappointing season for the Giants.