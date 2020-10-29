Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones had something positive to say about the New York Jets ahead of their Week 8 matchup.

Everyone knows the New York Jets are a horrific football team, given the fact that they’re 0-7 en route to likely coming up short against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

Everyone except…star Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones?

During a Thursday media session, Jones actually had something positive to say about his team’s upcoming opponent.

Chris Jones on the Jets: "That's a very good football team. People forget that because they haven't won a game.'' — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) October 29, 2020

So, is he being sarcastic? Serious? Maybe Jones is just portraying a nice demeanor towards the laughing stock of the league?

Regardless of the attitude behind what he said, the surface-level print of the quote is certainly false.

At this point, it’s very unclear if the Jets will win a game in 2020. Seven defeats in seven weeks have forced the already-low level of confidence in this team to plummet even further.

And in all probability, not much is going to change on Sunday afternoon. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets are currently 19.5-point underdogs on the road at Arrowhead Stadium, a spread that’s extremely wide but reasonable.

The Jets defense has struggled for much of the year and won’t be a match for an incredibly talented Chiefs offense led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On the other side of the ball, the Chiefs defense is ninth in the league in average points allowed (20.4) while the Jets offense is last with a mere 12.1 points per game.

So Jets fans, thank Chris Jones for the nice words, but New York probably won’t prove that quote true on Sunday.