Videos recently surfaced of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones out partying in Manhattan, reportedly with additional teammates.

It’s an NFL season full of schedule changes, unfortunate injuries, and of course, complying with COVID-19 safety protocols. So when videos recently surfaced of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones partying maskless in Manhattan last Friday night (reportedly with Sterling Shepard, Austin Mack, and Binjimen Victor, per Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media), some began to wonder if they were new or if there would be potential repercussions.

One video apparently portrayed Barkley — out for the season with a torn ACL — riding a bicycle in the street with the front wheel elevated.

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley breaking covid protocol by going clubbing after Eagles loss. My QB would never pic.twitter.com/am7zQrS9ie — Deadrin Senat’s Uncle (@RyanLeeMP) October 24, 2020

A possible punishment has yet to be implemented, but New York Giants head coach Joe Judge did respond to the videos on Tuesday.

“We’re going to deal with things internally,” Judge said, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “This group of guys has been very responsible from the very beginning. They’ve tried to do the right thing the entire time [during the coronavirus pandemic]. Based on the conversations and the information I’ve gathered from our players, I believe they were trying to do the right thing as teammates, with going out and having dinner together. We have to make sure we are conscious as an organization in anything we do.”

“I’m not going to comment anything specifically on [the Barkley bicycle video],” Judge added. “Actually, riding a stationary bike has been part of his rehab and prepping for surgery. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

The videos in question were shared via Instagram by a user named “djlugghead,” who was apparently the group’s driver.

It’s unclear whether the Giants, or the NFL, will enforce a punishment, but the organization is looking into the videos. According to Dunleavy, a suspension is not to be issued by the league.