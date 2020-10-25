Episode No. 45 of the Wide Right Podcast discusses the New York Giants’ brutal 22-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

There were just over six minutes remaining when a Sterling Shepard touchdown catch (and the ensuing extra point) gave the New York Giants a 21-10 lead over the division-rival Eagles. Big Blue wouldn’t score the rest of the game, but unfortunately, the same couldn’t be said of Philly.

The Eagles’ following pair of drives both concluded with them crossing the goal line — Boston Scott ultimately caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Carson Wentz with under a minute to go.

It was a brutal 22-21 loss for the Giants, and per usual, the Wide Right Podcast is here to react.

In one of the more depressing episodes this podcast has produced, we discuss our takeaways from the game, none of which are positive.

We talk Evan Engram’s crucial late-game drop, the defense’s inability to get off the field, Jason Garrett’s ineffective play-calling, along with the horrific job Dave Gettleman has done as general manager of this organization.

No, Gettleman didn’t allow 12 points in six minutes. No, he’s not the one losing receivers in the secondary or turning the ball over. But Gettleman’s job is to accumulate a roster of guys that can win ballgames. And since the beginning of the 2018 campaign — his first full year as Giants general manager — Big Blue has won a total of 10 matchups.

Needless to say, the impatience among fans is at an all-time high.

You can listen to episode No. 45 of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.