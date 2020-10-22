Episode No. 44 of the Wide Right Podcast discusses Tae Crowder’s injury and previews the upcoming New York Giants-Eagles matchup.

Rookie inside linebacker Tae Crowder was the hero in the New York Giants‘ victory this past Sunday, returning a late Washington fumble for the go-ahead touchdown. But unfortunately, that will be his final game for at least a few weeks.

And to discuss the depressing news, the Wide Right Podcast is back for episode No. 44.

On the latest edition of the program, we’ll talk Crowder’s hamstring setback that led to his injured reserve placement on Tuesday. He’ll now miss at least the Week 7, 8, and 9 matchups against the Eagles, Buccaneers, and Washington, respectively.

In additional injury-related news, the Giants designated Sterling Shepard for return on Tuesday. Shepard is dealing with a turf toe injury and hasn’t played since the Week 2 loss in Chicago. Retroactive to Tuesday, the Giants possess a 21-day window to activate Shepard, who may or may not take part in Thursday night’s Week 7 game.

And speaking of Thursday night, the Giants travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the division-rival Eagles in a primetime matchup. This is a huge opportunity for Big Blue to make some noise in the putrid NFC East, and per usual, we’ll preview the game and discuss what the Giants ultimately need to accomplish in order to notch the victory.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.