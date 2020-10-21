The New York Jets are getting healthy. Sam Darnold, Mekhi Becton, Denzel Mims, and Bryce Hall are all returning to practice this week.

The New York Jets have been decimated by injuries this year, but that issue is beginning to improve as the team heads into the teeth of its schedule.

The big injury news of the day is that Sam Darnold is returning to practice. According to Adam Gase, he’s on a pitch count.

Could Sam Darnold play Sunday? Said Adam Gase: “Right now, all options are available. We’ll have him on a pitch count. I think really the biggest thing will be: How’s he going to feel tomorrow? If there’s anything that lingers when he’s throwing, that’s kind of his red flag.” — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 21, 2020

It’s a good sign he’s back, though it’s unknown whether or not he’ll be ready to play on Sunday.

The Jets are also returning a number of rookies. First-round pick Mekhi Becton is going to be limited in practice, though he’ll participate in team drills.

Mekhi Becton will be limited today, but he will do team drills #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 21, 2020

That seems to indicate he could be ready to go on Sunday, but he’ll likely be a game-time decision.

Second-round pick Denzel Mims also has a chance of playing this Sunday. After returning to practice last week, Mims is a full participant and the Jets are optimistic he’ll see the field.

Adam Gase is feeling good about Denzel Mims's chance to play Sunday. #TakeFlight — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) October 21, 2020

The Jets are also designating fifth-round pick Bryce Hall to return to practice. Hall was a first-round talent who fell to the fifth round due to an ankle injury. His return is expected to be a major boost to the Jets secondary.

However, he won’t return on Sunday. Hall is eligible to start practicing this week, but won’t be eligible to come off the non-football injury list until Week 9.

It’s not all good news for the Jets though. Starting left guard Alex Lewis will not practice with a shoulder injury and is expected to miss Sunday’s game. Josh Andrews is expected to take his place, though fourth-round pick Cam Clark was designated to return from injured reserve last week and could factor into that decision.

Alex Lewis (shoulder) won't practice today. #nyj — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) October 21, 2020