New York Jets Sam Darnold
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are getting healthy. Sam Darnold, Mekhi Becton, Denzel Mims, and Bryce Hall are all returning to practice this week.

The New York Jets have been decimated by injuries this year, but that issue is beginning to improve as the team heads into the teeth of its schedule.

The big injury news of the day is that Sam Darnold is returning to practice. According to Adam Gase, he’s on a pitch count.

It’s a good sign he’s back, though it’s unknown whether or not he’ll be ready to play on Sunday.

The Jets are also returning a number of rookies. First-round pick Mekhi Becton is going to be limited in practice, though he’ll participate in team drills.

That seems to indicate he could be ready to go on Sunday, but he’ll likely be a game-time decision.

Second-round pick Denzel Mims also has a chance of playing this Sunday. After returning to practice last week, Mims is a full participant and the Jets are optimistic he’ll see the field.

The Jets are also designating fifth-round pick Bryce Hall to return to practice. Hall was a first-round talent who fell to the fifth round due to an ankle injury. His return is expected to be a major boost to the Jets secondary.

However, he won’t return on Sunday. Hall is eligible to start practicing this week, but won’t be eligible to come off the non-football injury list until Week 9.

It’s not all good news for the Jets though. Starting left guard Alex Lewis will not practice with a shoulder injury and is expected to miss Sunday’s game. Josh Andrews is expected to take his place, though fourth-round pick Cam Clark was designated to return from injured reserve last week and could factor into that decision.

