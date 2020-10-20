According to a report, the New York Jets are not looking at head coach Adam Gase’s future as a “week-to-week thing.”

The New York Jets have yet to fire head coach Adam Gase despite starting 0-6 and not even being competitive in any of those losses. According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, Gase’s job is relatively safe for the time being. The report reads:

“Someone involved in the shaky Adam Gase-Jets marriage says his job has not been considered a ‘week-to-week thing’ internally. That might not matter, as change seems inevitable, but it could happen later than many expect.”

It feels like it’s only a matter of time before the Jets move on from Gase, but it certainly doesn’t feel imminent. The Jets had a chance to fire him after their Thursday night loss in Week 4 to the Broncos but chose to keep him. And if they weren’t going to fire Gase after getting shut out by the Miami Dolphins — his former team — they might wait until the end of the season.

New York is gearing up for two tough opponents before their bye in Week 10. They will host the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 before traveling to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in Week 9. Typically, the bye week is a good time to make a coaching change because it gives the interim head coach a bit longer to prepare for their first game.

If the Jets don’t part ways with Gase by Week 10, he could be here for the rest of the season.

