Tae Crowder scored the go-ahead touchdown for the New York Giants late in their Week 6 win. But now, he’ll miss multiple games.

The New York Giants are sending rookie inside linebacker Tae Crowder to injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Crowder sustained this health-related setback in the midst of the team’s Week 6 win over Washington, a game in which he scooped a Kyle Allen fumble late in the fourth quarter and returned it for the go-ahead touchdown.

The 2020 NFL Draft’s Mr. Irrelevant will miss at least the Week 7, 8, and 9 matchups against the Eagles, Buccaneers, and Washington, respectively. After that, the Giants will possess the opportunity to designate Crowder for return and then a 21-day period to activate him from injured reserve once they do so. Not activating him during that 21-day window would keep Crowder on injured reserve for the remainder of the year.

Along with the late score, Crowder additionally racked up 10 total tackles in the victory.

In a related move, the Giants are signing defensive end Jabaal Sheard, who’s terminated his Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad contract. Due to the mandatory COVID-19 testing protocols, Sheard won’t be able to take part in the Giants’ upcoming Thursday night battle with the Eagles but should be good to go for the team’s following matchup.

Expect David Mayo’s role to increase in Week 7 amid the absence of Crowder. After suffering a torn meniscus in August, Mayo was just activated off injured reserve prior to the win over Washington but played sparingly. Mayo was on the field for 11 defensive snaps after starting 13 games for the Giants last year.