The New York Giants now have 21 days to activate wide receiver Sterling Shepard (turf toe) off injured reserve.

Sterling Shepard is dealing with a turf toe injury and hasn’t played since Week 2, but it’s certainly possible he could take the field Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Shepard took part in stretching during the New York Giants‘ Tuesday practice. This means the Giants have designated him for return from injured reserve and possess 21 days to activate him. If the team doesn’t activate him at all during that timeframe, Shepard returns to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Super brief practice window, but Sterling Shepard participated in stretching so the 21-day clock for his return has started. Seems far-fetched for him to return on Thursday with 0 actual practices but it’s at least possible now. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 20, 2020

Shepard has been eligible for this designation since the days leading up to the Week 6 win over Washington. His placement on injured reserve meant he would miss at least the Week 3, 4, and 5 matchups.

Designated him for return was a tricky situation. The Giants needed to utilize the correct timing so as to not designate him too early and risk not being able to activate him during the three-week period.

It may be a longshot to play Shepard Thursday, but it is indeed possible. If Shepard doesn’t return to the field, expect him to take part in the Giants’ Week 8 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Nov. 2.

Shepard will (eventually) provide that extra target Daniel Jones needs in the passing game. Giants receivers have struggled this season when it comes to finding space, and it’s a big reason for Jones’ on-field issues thus far in his second year.