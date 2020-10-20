The upcoming Giants-Eagles matchup this Thursday night has become extremely important for the NFC East standings. Could the Giants pull off the victory for their second in as many weeks? The latest Giants vs. Eagles odds don’t suggest it, but are at least trending in that very direction.

Originally, the Eagles were favored over the Giants by six points. But now, due to a number of injuries on Philly’s end, that line has since moved to Giants +4, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

On Monday’s Eagles injury report, it was noted tight end Zach Ertz, running back Miles Sanders, tackle Lane Johnson, and defensive tackle Malik Jackson all didn’t participate. Ertz will likely be out 3-4 weeks with an ankle injury while Sanders won’t take part in Thursday night’s matchup due to a knee injury.

This will benefit a Giants defense that must step up and make the correct number of plays in order to take the pressure off Big Blue’s ineffective and inefficient offensive unit. Amid these health-related setbacks along with the general struggles in and around the Eagles organization, the Giants could certainly notch the victory later this week.

Spread moves in favor of Giants

The Giants opened up as six-point underdogs against the Eagles, but since the injury-related news, the Giants have moved to within four points on the spread. The Eagles have indeed struggled this year, but oddsmakers still like Philly due to the fact that the Giants have had major issues against their division rivals in recent years. The last time the Giants defeated the Eagles was in Week 9 of 2016, having lost each of the last seven meetings.

And despite the fact that they’re coming off a win, it’s not like the Giants haven’t had their fair share of on-field problems this year. They’ve succumbed to defeats against the Steelers, Bears, 49ers, Rams, and Cowboys, sporting a putrid offense that doesn’t provide any sort of creative playcalling or employ any significantly talented playmakers.

I’d still take the Giants with the spread though. Despite Philly coming away victorious in each of the last seven meetings, the final score between these two teams is usually close. If the Giants lose, it may only be by a field goal. Let’s just hope it’s not a 61-yard game-winner again.

Total Is Trending Down, Too

The over/under between the Giants and Eagles was originally at 45 but has since decreased to 43 likely due to the Eagles’ offensive injuries. Albeit just a small change, oddsmakers don’t possess faith that the Eagles can still put up the same exact number of points without Ertz and Sanders.

Even with this alteration in the total points mark, I’d still take the under. The Giants sport one of the worst scoring offenses in the league, entering this week with an average of 16.8 points per game (31st in the NFL). The Eagles are usually unsuccessful on the scoring front as well, only putting up an average of 23.5 points (22nd in the NFL).

And despite the struggles within the Eagles defense (23rd with 29.2 points allowed per game), the Giants offense should still experience troubles on the road.

Aiding by the aforementioned information and statistics, this under should certainly hit. Although, if Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is activated, expect this total to maybe increase just a tad bit.

Moneyline Shifts Slightly Towards Giants

While the Eagles’ injuries have impacted the spread and total, they’ve additionally altered the moneyline, as it’s shifted in favor of the Giants. The Eagles were originally -278 on the moneyline with the Giants +220. Now, it’s Eagles -210 and Giants +180 as of Tuesday.

It’s not the most significant of a change, but it is a change nonetheless. If we receive more injury-related news later on in the week, there’s a definite chance this moneyline shifts either way. But for now, the odds are trending in the Giants’ direction.

Potential Line Changes

A potential line change will have to do with further injury news for either organization prior to 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday night. The Giants have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday to activate Shepard off injured reserve in order for him to play against Philly, so if that happens, there could be some alterations when it comes to the odds.

But unless something drastic occurs, expect the Giants to remain underdogs in regard to both the spread and moneyline.

