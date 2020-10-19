Episode No. 43 of the Wide Right Podcast discusses the New York Giants’ Week 6 win over the Washington Football Team.

Sunday, Oct. 18 — the day when the New York Giants finally notched a victory in the pandemic-induced 2020 NFL season. Of course, it was against the one team they definitely could defeat in Washington and certainly was an ugly game. Nonetheless, a win is a win, and the Wide Right Podcast has returned to provide an immediate reaction.

On the 43rd edition of the program, we’ll discuss how the Giants defense needed to step up just enough to take the pressure off the offense, and that’s exactly what occurred. Despite not playing fantastic, the defensive unit made a play when it had to, coming in the form of a Kyler Fackrell strip-sack that was scooped and eventually scored by rookie inside linebacker Tae Crowder.

It was the biggest play of Crowder’s young career thus far and assisted in the Giants’ eventual 20-19 victory.

And to conclude the episode, we’ll be giving out game balls to different players who truly made a difference for the Giants on Sunday.

What’s amazing is the fact that the Giants are very much in the race in the NFC East division. With the Cowboys leading the way at 2-3, Big Blue is just one win behind at 1-5, although Dallas still needs to take part in its Week 6 matchup on Monday night.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Google Play, and Google Podcasts.