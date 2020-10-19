Rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims could finally hit the field for the New York Jets when the team takes on the Bills in Week 7.

Since the New York Jets drafted wide receiver Denzel Mims in this year’s second round, the rookie out of Baylor has yet to hit the field in a regular-season game. Mims missed much of training camp because of a hamstring injury and found himself on injured reserve in September.

But could the upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Bills be Mims’ inaugural NFL appearance? Well, based on head coach Adam Gase’s attitude during Monday’s press conference, it’s certainly possible.

Adam Gase expresses optimism in Denzel Mims making his season debut this week. He did a ton on scout team last week #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 19, 2020

New York will increase Mims’ reps during this week’s practice sessions, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

The Jets designated Mims to return from injured reserve last Wednesday, a move that began the 21-day timetable to officially activate him. If the organization doesn’t activate him during that three-week period, he’ll return to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

It’s unclear how much playing time Mims would actually receive if he were to take part in the team’s upcoming in-division battle. Since he’d be coming off an injury, the Jets would potentially prefer to ease him into the offensive system and not overwhelm him with a significant number of in-game reps right off the bat.

Nontheless, Mims will surely be ready for anything, just as long as he’s healthy.

The Jets’ passing attack could certainly use additional assistance, considering the team is last in the NFL with 171.3 yards per game through the air. Gang Green hopes the first-year player will eventually provide that.