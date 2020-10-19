Let’s take a look at this week’s Giants vs. Eagles line and odds.

After being favored for the first time all year against Washington, the Giants are currently 6-point underdogs to the Eagles. The total points mark is set at over-under 45 while the moneyline is Giants +220, Eagles -278.

The Giants carry the momentum heading into this game, having notched their first victory of the year this past Sunday against Washington. Will they be able to string together another win against the Eagles on Thursday night?

Giants vs. Eagles Week 7 Live Odds

Here is a look at the live Giants vs. Eagles odds:

Spread

The Giants were favored for the first time this year in Week 6, laying 2.5 points to Washington (which they didn’t cover). Nonetheless, they’re back to being underdogs in Week 7, solidifying that at least something is normal again in this weird and unusual 2020 NFL season.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are 6-point underdogs, which is certainly understandable. While the Eagles (1-4-1) are struggling mightily this year, the Giants always seem to have issues when going up against their division rivals, having lost to them seven straight times. The last time the Giants defeated Philly was in Week 9 of the 2016 campaign.

But in a decent number of the matchups, the score has actually been close. It took overtime for the Eagles to defeat the Giants by a score of 23-17 last year. In 2018, the Eagles won one of the meetings by a field goal and additionally emerged victorious in the pair of 2017 matchups by three and five points.

Abiding by the above information, and given the Giants are coming off a win while the Eagles have experienced their fair share of on-field issues, I’m going to take the Giants with the spread. It’ll definitely be sloppy football considering both teams will have just a few days to prepare and I think Philly will still win outright, but it’ll be by less than a touchdown.

Either way, this game is very important for the standings in the putrid NFC East division.

Bet the Giants +6 with DraftKings Sportsbook here.

Moneyline

This is a winnable game for either team, given the struggles in and around the pair of organizations. But regardless, I’m taking the Eagles to win outright.

The Giants still sport one of the least creative and effective offenses in the league, and the Eagles shouldn’t have much trouble defending the unit on their home turf. This comes in spite of the fact that Philly’s defense is ranked just 16th in total defense and in the bottom half of the league in scoring.

The Eagles defense will need to come up big though in order to take some of the responsibility and pressure off the team’s struggling offensive unit. Ahead of this Week 7 contest, the Eagles are 27th in total yards per game and 22nd in points per game. Thus, if the defense is able to make enough plays, this Carson Wentz-led offense won’t need to do too much en route to potentially ousting the Giants.

Don’t forget, playing at Lincoln Financial Field isn’t exactly the easiest thing to do either, and this will be Daniel Jones‘ first time doing so. Expect him to make mistakes as long as the Eagles get pressure on him, which will lead to even more struggles within the Giants offense.

Total Points

Prepare yourselves for me to say this multiple times throughout the week: hammer the under in this game. Considering how bad both of these teams have been when it comes to putting points on the board, no one should expect the total score to surpass 45 points whatsoever.

The Giants enter this game with an average of 16.8 points per game (31st in the NFL) while the Eagles are scoring an average of 23.5. Pair that with how strong the Giants defense has been for much of this year, and we should witness a game that includes a maximum of around 37-38 points.

Expect this to be more of a defensive battle, as the Giants offense likely won’t find a spark on the road after a short week.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: NJ, IL, IN, IA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $250

DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

Betting Trends

The Giants enter this matchup having lost each of the five games thus far in 2020 in which they were underdogs, failing to defeat the Steelers, Bears, 49ers, Rams, and Cowboys. The Eagles, on the other hand, are 0-2-1 as favorites heading into this game.

Could the Giants ultimately notch their first victory as an underdog in 2020?

Giants vs. Eagles Prop Bets

As of Monday, the player prop bets have yet to be released on DraftKings Sportsbook. Nonetheless, there are two game props to consider.

To go into Overtime:

Yes: +1000

No: -2500

Total Points Odd/Even:

Odd: -136

Even: +105

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!