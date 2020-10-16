The New York Jets are giving up 32.2 points per game, but Gregg Williams says the blame is not all on the defense.

The New York Jets are bad in every phase of the game right now and everyone deserves some blame for the current state of the team. When asked about the 32.2 points per game that the Jets are giving up this season, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams seemed to point the finger at the offense.

Gregg Williams on the Jets allowing 32.2 points per game: "A lot of it's not all defensively…you'd have to figure it out." pic.twitter.com/7XlUyBxZcZ — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 16, 2020

“It’s not a very good number and a lot of it’s not all defensively, but it’s not a very good number,” Williams told reporters. “It’s points on the board. We’ve got to do a good job with that and how you do that is make them kick more field goals. You’ve got to do a better job in field position type things and as you see the scoring is up in the league. It still makes me sick.”

When asked what Williams meant by “it’s not all defensively,” he kept his answer vague.

“You’d have to figure it out.”

This soundbite from Williams sounds like a pretty clear shot at head coach Adam Gase. The defense hasn’t been good this season, but the offense isn’t helping them in any way, shape, or form.

Gase’s offense is the worst in the league by far and that puts a tremendous strain on the defense. Gang Green ranks last in scoring, 31st in total offense, and last in passing yards per game. So much for the offensive genius.

The Jets are 0-5 and a turnaround appears unlikely at this point. They have a bye in Week 10 and if they don’t improve by then, Williams could be taking over for Gase as the interim head coach.

It’s a mess at 1 Jets Drive right now.

