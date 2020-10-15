It’s a fire sale in Florham Park. After attempting to trade, and then cutting, Le’Veon Bell. The New York Jets are taking calls on Quinnen Williams.

The New York Jets are selling off their best players left and right. Robby Anderson left in free agency, Jamal Adams was traded before the season, and Le’Veon Bell was cut on Wednesday. Now, Connor Rogers of Bleacher Report is reporting that general manager Joe Douglas is taking calls on starting defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Teams have called #Jets about Quinnen Williams As Joe Douglas has stated, he’ll take calls on anyone – not necessarily looking to move him but for the right return they would — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) October 15, 2020

This is nearly identical to how the Jamal Adams saga began. Jets general manager Joe Douglas was taking calls without any intention of trading Adams. Less than a year later, Adams was traded.

There’s no reason to believe the Jets are going to trade Williams. Just because they’re willing to listen doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. Considering Williams was selected third overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Jets are likely looking for a haul in return. It’s unlikely they’re going to get it.

Williams has been a nice player since being drafted, but he’s nowhere near the player the Jets hoped he’d develop into at this stage. Williams has just two sacks on the 2020 season, and 4.5 sacks in his career. That could be forgiven if he was generating consistent pressure, but he only has four total pressures on the 2020 season. To say he’s been a disappointment as a pass rusher would be a massive understatement.

Williams has been excellent in the running game. He’s clogged holes and has three tackles for loss in 2020. He’s not an elite run-stopper, but he’s above average.

Despite the underwhelming beginnings, Williams is just 22 years old. His incredibly high ceiling still exists. That’s going to grab the attention of teams in need of defensive line help. That said, the Jets are almost certainly going to be looking for a first-round pick back at least, and it’s hard to see anyone pay that price.

More realistically, a team might be willing to part with a late second-round pick, or a third-round pick for Williams at most. That’s unlikely to be enough.

