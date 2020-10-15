ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 29: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets walks off the field after an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York.
(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Following Le’Veon Bell’s release from the New York Jets, the former All-Pro is deciding between the Chiefs, Bills, and Dolphins.

The New York Jets are done with Le’Veon Bell, but he might not be done with them. According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Bell plans to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, or Miami Dolphins.

 

The Bills have already confirmed their interest in the dynamic back. Buffalo’s head coach, Sean McDermott, told ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, “We always look into every situation, this being one of them. Trying to improve our football team — that’s all I can say right now.”

Bell could have success with all three teams given the fact that he is one of the most versatile backs in the NFL. They certainly couldn’t do less with him than Adam Gase did while he was in green.

In two games this year, Bell had 19 rushes for 74 yards and three catches for 39 yards. Woof.

It just so happens that these are the next three opponents on New York’s schedule. It would be fitting for Gase to have to watch the superstar that he drove out of town run all over the Jets in a blowout. All three of these teams are likely to beat the Jets like a drum with or without Bell.

The Jets play the Dolphins in Week 6, the Bills in Week 7, and the Chiefs in Week 8. It looks like one way or another, Bell will have his chance to stick it to Gase and the Jets.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU