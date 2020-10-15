Following Le’Veon Bell’s release from the New York Jets, the former All-Pro is deciding between the Chiefs, Bills, and Dolphins.

The New York Jets are done with Le’Veon Bell, but he might not be done with them. According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Bell plans to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, or Miami Dolphins.

Le’Veon Bell currently plans to sign with one of three teams, per source: Dolphins, Chiefs, Bills. Barring change, Bell will decide among these teams as early as today. Steelers reunion unlikely at this point. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 15, 2020

The Bills have already confirmed their interest in the dynamic back. Buffalo’s head coach, Sean McDermott, told ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, “We always look into every situation, this being one of them. Trying to improve our football team — that’s all I can say right now.”

Bell could have success with all three teams given the fact that he is one of the most versatile backs in the NFL. They certainly couldn’t do less with him than Adam Gase did while he was in green.

In two games this year, Bell had 19 rushes for 74 yards and three catches for 39 yards. Woof.

It just so happens that these are the next three opponents on New York’s schedule. It would be fitting for Gase to have to watch the superstar that he drove out of town run all over the Jets in a blowout. All three of these teams are likely to beat the Jets like a drum with or without Bell.

The Jets play the Dolphins in Week 6, the Bills in Week 7, and the Chiefs in Week 8. It looks like one way or another, Bell will have his chance to stick it to Gase and the Jets.