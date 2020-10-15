The latest Jets vs. Dolphins odds aren’t looking too good for those hoping to see New York get its first win this week.

The Jets were originally 8-point underdogs, but the spread has since widened to make them 9.5-point underdogs in a matter of days, per DraftKings Sportsbook. This is likely due to the Sam Darnold injury news, which broke on Wednesday.

After suffering a shoulder injury in the Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos, Darnold sat for the Jets’ Week 5 defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals, his seventh missed game in three years. On Wednesday, it was reported that Darnold would be sitting out his second consecutive matchup due to the same health-related setback. Veteran Joe Flacco will thus notch the start, giving the oddsmakers belief that the Dolphins could win by a larger margin than originally expected.

Along with Darnold, a pair of Jets offensive linemen didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice either. Tackle Alex Lewis is dealing with a shoulder injury while rookie tackle Mekhi Becton is nursing the same type of setback. The latter missed the latest matchup with the Cardinals and didn’t start against Denver, but still entered the game for just 17 offensive snaps.

The Total Moves Down

The total points mark has shrunk from 48.5 to 47.0 on DraftKings Sportsbook, and I believe that also has to do with the Jets’ quarterback situation. With Flacco starting instead of Darnold, it’s easy to believe the Jets will be able to put up fewer points than originally expected.

I’d still take the under in this game, due to the fact that the Jets are the worst scoring team in the league with just 15.0 points per contest up to this point. The Dolphins are in the top half of the league when it comes to this statistical category (tied for 13th with 27.2 points per game), but it still may be a stretch to say these teams will combine for over 47 points.

Big Moneyline Shifts In Favor of Miami

Originally, the Jets were +290 while the Dolphins were -375, but that has since moved to Jets +335 and Dolphins -400. Like the spread, this likely has to do with the Darnold injury news, which is providing the Dolphins with more significant odds to win.

Bettors Are All Over Miami

Per FanDuel Sportsbook, 81% of bets placed on the spread are in favor of the Dolphins, while 82% of the money placed is also towards that side. The bets placed on the moneyline is a tad bit different, but still portrays much of the same story. While the Dolphins are receiving 63% of the bets in those regards, they’re also getting 86% of the money placed as well.

The bettors aren’t all agreeing with me when it comes to the over-under though. Just 32% of the bets are being placed on the under, but that side of the total is additionally receiving 55% of the money within those bets.

