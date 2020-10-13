Wide Right Podcast episode No. 41 reacts to the New York Giants’ Week 5 loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys.

Zero wins. Five losses. That’s where the New York Giants stand after their most recent loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

And per usual, the Wide Right Podcast is back to recap the latest matchup.

On the 41st edition of the program, we’ll give our thoughts on the 37-34 defeat and how the Giants ultimately improved on offense. After scoring three touchdowns combined through the first four weeks of the year, Big Blue’s offensive unit put together two touchdown-scoring drives against its division rivals. Evan Engram and Devonta Freeman both notched rushing scores on the day, with the other touchdown coming on Kyler Fackrell’s pick-six in the first quarter.

But the main issue with New York had to do with the glaring mistakes the team made. There was the illegal shift by Cam Fleming (it was actually called on Nick Gates) that cost the Giants a touchdown on a beautifully executed fake field goal. Damion Ratley additionally committed an offensive pass interference penalty on a touchdown pass to Darius Slayton.

A Giants defense that’s been relatively strong couldn’t contain Ezekiel Elliott, who ran for 91 yards and two scores en route to the Cowboys victory. And most importantly, the secondary couldn’t cover CeeDee Lamb for much of the game nor Michael Gallup late in the matchup. The latter receiver caught two balls on the final drive to set up Greg Zuerlein’s game-winning field goal.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Google Play, and Google Podcasts.