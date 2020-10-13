The New York Jets placed wideout Chris Hogan on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. He’ll miss at least the next three games.

The injury bug just can’t seem to find it’s way out of East Rutherford.

On Tuesday, the New York Jets placed veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan on injured reserve. Hogan suffered a high ankle sprain in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Hogan will now miss at least the next three games, which includes the Week 6, 7, and 8 meetings with the Dolphins, Bills, and Chiefs, respectively. If the Jets take Hogan off injured reserve after that period of time, they’ll possess a 21-day window to activate him. Not activating him during that three-week timeframe would result in Hogan returning to injured reserve for the remainder of the 2020 season.

The Jets put WR Chris Hogan (ankle) on IR. They signed CB Lamar Jackson to the active roster; he had reverted to the practice squad. They also added WR Josh Malone to the PS. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 13, 2020

In addition to the Hogan move, the Jets signed cornerback Lamar Jackson (who was on the practice squad) to the active roster and re-signed wideout Josh Malone to the practice squad. New York waived Malone this past Saturday.

In his final game with the Jets until at least November, Hogan caught three balls on three targets for 20 yards against the Cardinals. He’s racked up a total of 14 receptions for 118 yards on the year and started in four of the team’s five games prior to the current health-related setback.

Hogan’s placement on injured reserve leaves the Jets with Jamison Crowder, Braxton Berrios, Breshad Perriman, and Jeff Smith on the active roster as the team prepares for its Week 6 matchup this Sunday afternoon in Miami.