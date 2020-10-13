Sterling Shepard hasn’t played since Week 2, but the New York Giants could soon be returning their veteran wide receiver.

The injuries are piling on for the New York Giants, but one of their starting receivers could be returning in a short period of time.

On Tuesday, wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert noted that Sterling Shepard is “very close” to being back on the field, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. Shepard hasn’t played since the Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears, a game in which he suffered a turf toe injury prior to halftime.

The Giants subsequently placed Shepard on injured reserve, which forced him to sit out the Week 3, 4, and 5 matchups with the 49ers, Rams, and Cowboys, respectively.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the team plans to field Shepard at practice this week.

Giants plan with WR Sterling Shepard is to get him on practice field this week. His window off IR will be opened. See how he moves after missing three games w/turf toe. A chance he gets back Sunday vs. Washington, but next Thursday vs. Eagles maybe the more likely scenario. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 13, 2020

If Big Blue takes him off injured reserve, the organization will then possess a 21-day window to activate him. Not activating him within that period would put him back on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Amid his absence, the Giants have fielded both C.J. Board and Damion Ratley a decent amount. The former individual took 60 offensive snaps combined in Weeks 4 and 5.

The Giants passing attack is proving to be a weak point thus far in 2020. After tossing two touchdown passes in the season-opener, Daniel Jones hasn’t found the end zone through the air since. Darius Slayton leads the team with just 73.0 receiving yards per game while the Giants as a whole are 28th in the league with 203.4 passing yards per contest.

Shepard playing this Sunday against the Football Team would be beneficial for New York considering Washington’s secondary is allowing just 226.8 passing yards per game (seventh in the NFL).