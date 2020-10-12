The New York Giants improved offensively, but in the end, it wasn’t enough. Big Blue lost a heartbreaker to the Cowboys 37-34 to drop to 0-5.

After failing to score a touchdown in the last two games, the New York Giants had, by far, their biggest offensive output this season. But in the end, they didn’t make enough plays when it mattered most and ultimately lost their seventh consecutive game to the Cowboys by a score of 37-34.

Yes, the Giants fought hard throughout the game, but for a team that’s now 12-41 in their last 53 games, there’s no such thing as a moral victory.

After surrendering a field goal on the Cowboys’ first possession of the game, the Giants scored the first touchdown on their inaugural drive when Evan Engram ran it in from three yards out to make it 7-3.

Three plays later, the Giants would extend their lead to 14-3 when Kyler Fackrell intercepted Dak Prescott and ran it back 46 yards for a touchdown.

After forcing a three-and-out by the Cowboys offense, Big Blue would extend its lead to 17-3. Graham Gano connected on a 55-yard field goal.

However, the momentum of the game would shift thereafter.

First, the Cowboys took their next possession 75 yards on 14 plays and concluded it with an Ezekiel Elliott one-yard touchdown run to make the score 17-10.

Then on the Giants’ next possession, Daniel Jones‘ turnover woes would haunt the team again. A DeMarcus Lawrence sack and forced fumble led to an Anthony Brown scoop-and-score from 29 yards out to tie the game at 17 with five minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Big Blue would retake the lead 20-17 on its next possession — Gano connected on another field goal, this time from 50 yards out with 51 seconds remaining in the first half.

But then, it took the Cowboys just 35 seconds and six plays to travel 75 yards and capture their first lead of the game. Cedrick Wilson threw an 11-yard touchdown to Dak Prescott as the Cowboys took a 24-20 lead into halftime.

The Giants cut their deficit to 24-23 on the first possession of the third quarter when Gano connected on his third field goal of the day from 54 yards out.

The Cowboys would then extend their lead to 31-23, but it came at a huge price. Prescott fractured his ankle after being tackled by Logan Ryan on a nine-yard run. The fifth-year quarterback will thus be out for the rest of the season.

Andy Dalton then came in and finished the drive; Elliott would score on a 12-yard run with 5:03 remaining in the third quarter.

The two teams would exchange punts on their next two possessions before Gano connected on his fourth field goal of the game from 28 yards out to make the score 31-26 Cowboys.

Dalton would fumble the snap on the first play of Dallas’ next drive and the ball was recovered by Blake Martinez at the Cowboys 17-yard line.

Five plays later, Devonta Freeman would score on a four-yard touchdown run and the Giants would then convert the two-point conversion attempt. Jones completed a pass to tackle Andrew Thomas, who was eligible on the play, to go up 34-31 with 8:46 remaining in the game.

The Giants needed a stop from their defense but they surrendered 53 yards on 11 plays, allowing the Cowboys to tie the game on a Greg Zuerlein 40-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining.

New York could only manage 15 yards on five plays on its next possession before having to punt the ball back. With just 52 seconds remaining in the game, the Cowboys traveled 72 yards on five plays thanks to a Dalton 38-yard pass to Michael Gallup and a holding penalty that wasn’t called on Dallas.

Zuerlein would connect on a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cowboys a 37-34 victory and put them in first place in the NFC East.

The Giants will hope to notch their first victory of the season next week when they take on Washington. Big Blue remains one of three teams that are still winless on the season.

The Giants are also waiting to hear the extent of Lorenzo Carter’s Achilles injury. The third-year edge rusher was carted off the field in the first half.