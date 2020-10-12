Let’s take a look at the Jets vs. Dolphins line for Week 6 ahead of this AFC East matchup.

Currently, the Jets enter the game as 9.5-point underdogs. The total points mark is set at over-under 48.0 while the moneyline is Jets +330 and Dolphins -400.

Jets vs. Dolphins Week 6 Live Odds

Spread

The spread definitely seems wide at shops such as DraftKings Sportsbook considering the Dolphins aren’t that great of a ballclub either, but in my mind, it’s actually reasonable. The Jets have established themselves as one of the laughing stocks of the league, and with Sam Darnold (shoulder) sitting for the second straight week, this could turn out to be ugly for Gang Green.

Not to mention, the Dolphins looked great on Sunday in what was a 43-17 victory over the 49ers. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns in the win, as the Dolphins were mightily impressive from start to finish.

If Miami could do that type of damage to a well-coached organization, think of what they may do to an Adam Gase-led team. Based on the above information, I’d certainly take the Dolphins with the spread.

Moneyline

I don’t think there’s a chance the Jets pull off a victory in this one. They’re just too weak on either side of the ball, and the Dolphins surely carry a great deal of momentum after their huge win over San Francisco.

Despite the risk ($400 to win $100), I believe taking the Dolphins moneyline would be an easy cash grab. Oddsmakers seem to think the Dolphins will emerge victoriously by a good amount, so taking Miami here could definitely be a reasonable decision.

Total Points

The fairly low total points mark makes sense, considering the Jets are the worst scoring team in the league. They currently sit at 32nd in the NFL at 15 points per contest after a debacle of a performance against the Cardinals in Week 5.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, are in the top half of the league when it comes to scoring (tied for 12th with 27.2 points per game). Nonetheless, I don’t think the total they put up will be enough to give bettors confidence in the over, especially when you combine that with the Jets’ scoring ways (or lack thereof). I’d thus take the under here.

Betting Trends

The Dolphins have yet to be favored in a game this year…until now. They enter having gone 2-3 as underdogs against the spread through the first five weeks, only covering against the 49ers and Jaguars.

The Jets are 0-4 as underdogs and are looking to notch their first victory against the spread in those regards (and just their first victory in general).

As far as over-unders are concerned, the Jets have hit the under in two of their five games in 2020, while the Dolphins have hit the under in three of their five games.

Jets vs. Dolphins Prop Bets

As of Wednesday, the player prop bets have yet to be released, but there are multiple team and game propsworth considering.

To go into Overtime:

Yes: +1100

+1100 No: -3335

Total Touchdowns:

Over 4.5: -205

-205 Under 4.5: +148

First to 20 points (Tie: No Team to reach 20)

Jets: +260

+260 Tie: +750

+750 Dolphins: -265

Total touchdowns by Jets

Over 2.5: +160

Under 2.5: -220

Total touchdowns by Dolphins

Over 3.5: +140

Under 3.5: -190

