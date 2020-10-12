The Giants are now 0-5 on the year after suffering a heartbreaking loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. They’ll look to turn their season around starting in Week 6 though when they take on the Washington Football Team.

The Giants are actually favored to win this matchup, laying three points against Washington. The total points mark is set at 43.5 while the moneyline is currently Washington +145 and Giants -152.

Giants vs. Football Team Week 6 Live Odds

Spread

For the first time all year, the Giants are favored to emerge victoriously in a football game, entering as three-point favorites over the Football Team. This comes even after Big Blue lost their first five games of the season. Nevertheless, the Football Team has additionally been ice cold, losing four straight after starting off 1-0.

The spread is reasonable, given the fact that if there’s a game the Giants win in 2020, it’s one of the two meetings with the Football Team. And more likely than not, it would be this week’s matchup, considering the Giants are the home team after a two-game road trip.

I would take the Giants with the spread here. Although the defense underwent a difficult game against the Cowboys, the Football Team offense isn’t as powerful as Dallas’ unit. Regardless of who’s playing quarterback — Kyle Allen, Dwayne Haskins, or Alex Smith — the Giants shouldn’t have a tough time defending Washington.

On the offensive side of the ball, we saw the Giants improve against the Cowboys, scoring 20 points in a game for the first time all year. The Giants offense crossed the plane twice after scoring just three touchdowns through the first four games combined. If they just ride that offensive momentum into Week 6, they shouldn’t have any issues coming away with a victory by at least four points.

Moneyline

This is certainly a winnable game for the Giants, which is why it might be understandable to take the moneyline. It’s not a huge risk at all ($152 to win $100) and the Giants carry momentum coming off an improved showing against the Cowboys. Not to mention, they definitely possess a massive chip on their shoulder to notch their inaugural victory of the 2020 season, which should force them to come out firing on all cylinders early.

But then again, the Football Team may not be as bad as some believe. Their defense is in the top half of the league in total yards allowed per game and they employ the seventh-best passing defense. This should make it that much more difficult for the Giants to score points — they’ve had a huge issue doing so with the exception of Week 5. Thus, it may not be the worst idea to consider the Football Team moneyline either ($100 to win $145).

All in all, the moneyline is something worth paying attention to as the week progresses. It’ll be a game in which any type of outcome is possible.

Total Points

Despite the Giants’ 34 points against the Cowboys, they’re still 31st in scoring with 16.2 points per game. The ballclub right above them? The Football Team at 17.8.

Therefore, I would certainly put money on the total points landing under 43.5.

Simply speaking, two weak offenses are going up against fairly strong defensive units, which should lead to a low-scoring bout. Expect it to be a field-goal battle, with Giants kicker Graham Gano continuing his already successful 2020 campaign (13-of-14 field-goal attempts, 4-of-4 extra-point attempts).

Either team will find the end zone at least once, but it won’t be a high-scoring affair whatsoever. Take the under, and good things will happen to your wallet.

Betting Trends

Both of these teams enter the matchup having been the underdog in each of their first five games of the 2020 season. The Giants are 0-5 against the spread, failing to cover against the Steelers, Bears, 49ers, Rams, and Cowboys. The Football Team, on the other hand, are 1-4 against the spread, only covering against the Eagles in their Week 1 victory.

The Giants possess the opportunity to ultimately start 1-0 as favorites this year and prove the oddsmakers correct.

Giants vs. Football Team Prop Bets

As of Monday, the player and team prop bets have yet to be released on DraftKings Sportsbook. Nonetheless, there are two game props to consider.

To go into Overtime:

Yes: +950

No: -2500

Total Points Odd/Even:

Odd: -137

Even: +107

