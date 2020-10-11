The New York Giants will look to get their first win of the season and end their six-game losing streak to the Cowboys on Sunday.

The New York Giants are still searching for their first win of the season as they travel to Dallas to take on the (1-3) Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys have dominated this rivalry as of late, having swept the season series for the past three seasons.

Sunday’s matchup could come down to who gets the better of the matchup between the Giants’ abysmal offense (averaging a league-worst 11.8 points per game) against a putrid Cowboys defense that’s giving up 36.5 points per game (also last in the NFL).

As the saying goes, something has got to give.

Many expect the Giants offense to finally get on track against the Cowboys defense after Dallas allowed 49 points to the Browns last week.

But head coach Joe Judge isn’t taking anything for granted — he expects the Cowboys to play better this week.

“They’re a well-coached team and there is a world of talent on that roster,” Judge said Friday. “For us to think that just because someone had a rough outing one week, that’s going to transfer over to the game, we expect everybody’s best every week. That’s what we anticipate getting.”

Despite the fact that these teams have a combined record of 1-7, rivalry games are always important, especially for the Giants. Big Blue will look to notch its first win against Dallas since 2016.

Here’s what New York will need to do in order to win.

Win the turnover battle

This sounds like a broken record but Daniel Jones‘ turnover issue has been a huge detriment to the Giants. So far this season, Jones has thrown for two touchdowns against seven turnovers. All eyes will be on the young quarterback to see if he can play his first game this season without a turnover.

As poor as Jones’ ball security has been, the Cowboys are tied for the most turnovers in the NFL with nine. If the Giants can get the better of the turnover differential, it’ll bode well in their favor.

Get pressure on Dak Prescott

The biggest mismatch the Cowboys have is their three wide receivers — Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup — against the Giants secondary. As well as cornerback James Bradberry has played, he can only cover one receiver at a time. That’s why it’s imperative the Giants front seven gets pressure on Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys offensive line is banged up — Dallas’ two starting tackles in Tyron Smith and La’el Collins are on injured reserve, and center Joe Looney has been ruled out. The Giants were unable to sack Prescott in their two meetings last season, but expect that to change on Sunday. Look for Markus Golden to get more playing time with Oshane Ximines on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Be less predictable on offense

Much is being made of Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett returning to Dallas after he was the Cowboys head coach for the last nine full seasons. So far in his four games as offensive coordinator for the Giants, his play-calling has been conservative and predictable.

The Cowboys are familiar with Garrett’s tendencies. Therefore, he must switch things up in his offensive philosophy on Sunday. Have more designed run plays for Jones and take more chances downfield against the Cowboys struggling defense.

Give Wayne Gallman more playing time

Last week against the Browns, the Cowboys defense gave up an astounding 307 yards on the ground. The Giants’ most effective running back this season has been Wayne Gallman — he’s averaging 5.2 yards per carry. But for whatever reason, he plays sparingly.

Gallman needs to receive more playing time on Sunday. He always runs hard and could be in for a huge game against a Cowboys defense that’s giving up 172.5 yards on the ground per game.

Prediction

The Giants offense will start to show some signs of life this week, but it still won’t be enough to keep pace with the Cowboys’ high-powered offense. Cowboys 27, Giants 20.