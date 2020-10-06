Sam Darnold injured his shoulder in the New York Jets’ Week 4 loss and is questionable for their upcoming matchup with Arizona.

At 0-4, the New York Jets are desperate to notch a victory this Sunday, but they may need to do so without their starting quarterback. Last Thursday, Sam Darnold exited the team’s Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos with a shoulder injury before eventually returning and finishing out the game. The health-related setback still lingers however, which is causing the third-year quarterback to remain questionable for New York’s Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Nonetheless, Darnold is indeed making progress, noting on a Monday Zoom call that his shoulder is feeling better.

“It really does depend on what the doctors say and what they think can happen in the future in terms of further injury,” Darnold said in regard to whether he can play on Sunday, per Al Iannazzone of Newsday. “If this can have a lingering effect if I do hurt it more.

“For me the most important thing is playing football. I understand that there might be a potential risk. I think the most important thing is going out there and playing if I can. If I’m able to play and I don’t play, that’s worse than anything in my opinion.”

Darnold doesn’t know if he’ll participate when the Jets return to practice on Wednesday, additionally per Iannazzone.

This wouldn’t be Darnold’s first time missing games either. During his 2018 rookie campaign, he missed three games with a sprained right foot. A mononucleosis diagnosis additionally sidelined Sam for a trio of matchups last year.

If Darnold isn’t good to go Sunday afternoon, Joe Flacco will get the nod to start. Flacco took four offensive snaps against Denver in the absence of Darnold, completing either of his two pass attempts for 16 yards.