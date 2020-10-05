Entering their Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals at 0-4, it’s truly unclear when the Jets notch their inaugural victory of the season. Here are the live odds, spread, total, and moneyline for the Jets vs. Cardinals matchup.

Currently, the Jets are entering as a 6.5-point underdog against a Cardinals squad coming off two consecutive losses. The total is set at 47.5 points while the moneyline is +240 for the Jets and -280 for the Cardinals.

Jets vs. Cardinals Week 5 Live Odds

Spread

This is a reasonable spread — one that isn’t too wide but not too marginalized. The Cardinals are simply a more talented team than the Jets with a better coaching staff and quarterback, but not a top team in the league where an absolute blowout would occur.

I would take the Cardinals with the 6.5-point spread. This Kyler Murray-led ballclub will enter the game with a chip on its shoulder after losing two straight, and this matchup has the potential to be a get-right game for the Cardinals. If Murray — six turnovers in four games — can just limit the mistakes, the Cardinals shouldn’t have any issue defeating the Jets by at least seven points.

And if Sam Darnold (shoulder) doesn’t participate for the Jets, expect that spread to enlarge as the week progresses. That would mean veteran Joe Flacco would play, a long-time quarterback the Cardinals defense should be able to defend properly.

Moneyline

I don’t have the Jets winning this game, you probably don’t have the Jets winning this game, and not many people have the Jets winning this game. Needless to say, take the Cardinals moneyline despite the risk ($280 to win $200). They’re simply a better team that will either be facing a Jets squad that starts a banged-up Sam Darnold or Joe Flacco at quarterback.

Murray and superstar wideout DeAndre Hopkins shouldn’t experience issues going up against a Jets defensive unit that’s 30th in the league with 32.8 points allowed per game. Hopkins has surpassed 135 receiving yards in a game twice already this year, so it’s safe to say he and Murray have developed a productive connection through the air.

Total Points

An over-under of 47.5 seems a bit too high, considering the Cardinals and Jets are combining for just 40.8 points per game. With that said, I would take the under here. Sure, the Cardinals will still put up points en route to their potential third victory of the year, but my guess is the Jets’ offensive woes continue.

The Jets are the second-worst scoring team in the league with an average of 16.3 points per game, and with either a banged-up or no Darnold, that number shouldn’t improve much, if at all.

Despite the fact that it’s at -110, per DraftKings Sportsbook, taking the under should be a safe bet, especially if history repeats itself for the Jets offensive unit.

Not to mention, the under has hit in three of the Cardinals’ four games in 2020.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Betting Trends

Thus far on the year, the Jets are 0-3 as underdogs, and that record could indeed drop to 0-4 on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals, on the other hand, are 1-2 this year when favored. Overall, the Jets are 0-4 against the spread and 3-1 with the over-under while the Cardinals are 2-2 against the spread and 0-3-1 with the over-under.

Jets vs. Cardinals Prop Bets

As of Monday afternoon, the player prop markets for the Jets vs. Cardinals matchup have yet to be released but should come out at some point later in the week. Nonetheless, there’s currently one DraftKings Sportsbook game prop worth considering.

To go into Overtime:

Yes (+1000)

No (-2500)

Total Points Odd/Even

Odd (-136)

Even (+105)