Despite reports that the New York Jets are retaining Adam Gase as head coach, it’s clear that this marriage is not working.

Calling for someone’s job is always a big deal, but it’s time for the New York Jets to part ways with Adam Gase. He had a full season to install his offense and mold the team in his image.

As a head coach, Gase has lost 31 games by multiple scores. He only has 30 career wins. Narrow those numbers down to his tenure with the Jets and it’s 10 losses by multiple scores and seven wins.

Sure, the Jets have suffered a ton of injuries this year and they are still in need of talent on both sides of the ball, but that shouldn’t distract from the fact that Sam Darnold is regressing, the best skill position players are being underutilized, and Mekhi Becton was unnecessarily put in harm’s way on Thursday.

Sam Darnold Regression

This is the No. 1 reason to part ways with Adam Gase. The franchise quarterback — Sam Darnold — is regressing. The main reason why the Jets hired Gase was to help take Darnold to the next level.

Darnold’s regression isn’t 100% on Gase’s shoulders, but he doesn’t do enough to put his quarterback in favorable situations. Running a wheel route with 37-year-old Frank Gore in the red zone doesn’t qualify as helping out Darnold.

We’ve highlighted this before, but it’s worth noting again. Gase barely uses any pre-snap motion. Adding a healthy dose of motion to the offense would help Darnold diagnose the defense which is something he’s struggled with in the past.

There is undeniable talent in Sam Darnold’s arm, but three years of poor offensive line play and two years of uninspired Gase playcalling has him taking a step back.

Failing To Utilize Playmakers

The Jets don’t have many playmakers and the ones they do have are woefully underutilized. Le’Veon Bell was an All-Pro running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He posted the worst season of his career with Gase.

In the first game of the season, he was held to 14 rushing yards on six attempts. For whatever reason, Gase hasn’t been able to unlock one of the most talented backs in the league.

The same can be said of Chris Herndon who is a completely different player than what he was his rookie year. During his rookie year in 2017, he hauled in 39 receptions for 502 yards and four touchdowns. Injuries and a suspension held him to just one game last season.

In 2020, Herndon has been reduced to a glorified blocker. To be fair to Gase, Herndon has had some bad drops this year, most notably a would-be touchdown pass in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers. But still, Herndon should have more than 19 targets and 11 receptions over four weeks. Even Gase admits that Herndon’s role isn’t what it should be.

Gase says Herndon's role in offense "hasn't worked out the way I envisioned it before the season." #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 2, 2020

Mekhi Becton Injury

Mekhi Becton should not have been playing on Thursday Night Football. The first-round stud is dealing with a shoulder injury but suited up as an emergency backup for Chuma Edoga.

Lo and behold, Edoga went down on the first drive of the game, and Becton was thrown onto the field. After nearly every play he clutched his hurt shoulder and it was abundantly clear that he shouldn’t be on the field. No coaches seemed to notice because they were going to keep him out there until the rookie pulled himself out.

adam gase said that mekhi becton pulled himself out of the game because his shoulder was giving him so many problems — charles (#1 going hyperdrive fan) mcdonald (@FourVerts) October 2, 2020

Becton is one of the top three most important players on the roster and risking long-term damage for a Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos is horrific coaching.

According to multiple reports, the Jets are sticking with Gase for now. But one has to wonder, when will the Jets finally move on?

