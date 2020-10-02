The New York Giants will be without their starting strong safety this Sunday. Jabrill Peppers is dealing with a low ankle sprain.

A move that many expected has now become official.

According to Dan Salomone of the New York Giants website, the organization is ruling out safety Jabrill Peppers for this Sunday’s road matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Peppers suffered a low ankle sprain in the midst of the team’s Week 3 loss to the 49ers, a game in which he exited in the first quarter.

Game Statuses for #NYGvsLAR Out: S Jabrill Peppers (ankle) Questionable: DB Julian Love (knee/ankle) — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 2, 2020

After Peppers left, the Giants secondary evidently crumbled against San Francisco. Backup quarterback Nick Mullens torched Big Blue, finishing with 343 yards and one score on 25-of-36 passing.

This isn’t Peppers’ first time dealing with injury-related issues. The 24-year-old missed the final five games of the 2019 campaign after suffering a transverse process fracture in Week 12.

The Giants possess a number of ways they could go about replacing him against the Rams, such as starting the recently acquired Logan Ryan in the strong safety spot.

New York may also promote safety Sean Chandler from the practice squad for depth purposes.

In other injury-related news, free safety Julian Love is additionally on Friday’s report and listed as questionable with knee and ankle setbacks. The organization hopes Love is good to go come Sunday, or else the Giants will have difficult decisions to make in regard to replacing both of their starting safeties.

Love finished with a team-leading 12 total tackles this past Sunday in the absence of Peppers.