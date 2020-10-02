The New York Giants offensive line hasn’t performed all too well this year, and right tackle Cam Fleming accepts the criticism.

Through three games, the New York Giants offense has proven to be far from one of the juggernauts of the league. Big Blue is currently last in total offense, scoring, and rushing, as well as 26th in passing, much of which is due to the poor performance from the offensive line.

After no in-person minicamp, rookie camp, OTAs, and preseason, along with an unusual training camp period, New York’s “hog mollies” have undergone a difficult time building that necessary chemistry. Regardless, they understand excuses are nonexistent in this league.

“Us as an offensive line, we’ll take all the blame,” right tackle Cam Fleming said Thursday, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “We’ll take all the things that are being said. We truly believe that as we go, the team goes. We’re willing to take all the pressure on us, all the burden on us. We know if we do what we need to do, then we’re going to see success as an offense.”

Fleming is one of the three offensive line pieces who are new from last year, the other pair of individuals being center Nick Gates and left tackle Andrew Thomas. The Giants selected the latter in the first round of April’s draft.

Patience needs to be had when it comes to the group’s development, but excuses still can’t be made. A poor line leads to a stagnant, underwhelming, and unsuccessful offense, a chain of events we’ve witnessed with the Giants thus far in 2020. Daniel Jones doesn’t possess a significant amount of time in the pocket, which certainly helps contribute to the turnovers and overall mistakes on that side of the ball.

It doesn’t get easier for the line either. This coming Sunday, the Giants face a Los Angeles Rams front-seven headlined by the ever-spectacular Aaron Donald.