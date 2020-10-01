Contrary to popular belief, New York Jets coach Adam Gase will reportedly not be fighting for his job during Thursday night’s matchup.

The “fire Adam Gase” crew — a group that’s morphed into much of the New York Jets fanbase at this point — may need to wait some time.

According to Ian Rapoport, Gase won’t be fighting for his job as Jets head coach during the team’s Thursday night matchup with the Denver Broncos. Rapoport states that those who possess information on the potential decision believe the parting of ways with the Gang Green coach would possibly hinder the overall development of third-year quarterback Sam Darnold.

Gase and Darnold are in their second year working together after the former was hired prior to the 2019 campaign. Nonetheless, the marriage hasn’t reached its fullest potential just yet.

Some believed this could’ve been the year where things began to come together, considering the Jets worked to improve the offensive line this offseason, a series of moves headlined by the first-round selection of tackle Mekhi Becton.

The latter half of last season provided hope for fans as well. After beginning the year 1-7, the Jets won six of their final eight games, with the team starting to put a decent product out on the field. Through the first eight games, New York averaged 12 points per contest before averaging 22.5 points per game the rest of the way.

But thus far, the Jets haven’t turned the corner in 2020. They’ve commenced the campaign with an 0-3 record, losing by double digits in each game. New York is currently last in the NFL in both scoring (12.3 points per game) and total offense (263.7 yards per game).

Although getting rid of Gase could indeed slow down the development of Darnold, it’s a move that’s bound to happen already. If things don’t start to drastically improve in Florham Park, Gase will likely be gone by year’s end, if anything. Thus, in 2021, Darnold would be entering his fourth season in the NFL with his third head coach (possibly his fourth, if Gase is fired prior to the end of the year).

If things are going to be flipped on its head, the process must begin Thursday night. The Jets have a winnable matchup on their hands against an 0-3 Broncos team led by quarterback Brett Rypien, who’ll be making his first career start in the absence of the injured Drew Lock.