Episode No. 37 of the Wide Right Podcast will provide an immediate reaction to the New York Giants’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Many thought the New York Giants would be able to squeak out a win this past Sunday against a banged-up San Francisco 49ers squad. But of course, that didn’t end up becoming the case. Despite the 49ers missing Jimmy Garoppolo, Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert, George Kittle, Dee Ford, Dre Greenlaw, Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman, and Solomon Thomas, the Giants couldn’t get the job done.

Big Blue is now 0-3, and to recap the recent 36-9 debacle, the Wide Right Podcast has returned for episode No. 37.

On the latest edition of the program, we’ll provide our thoughts on Big Blue’s defensive unit allowing Niners backup quarterback Nick Mullens to throw for 343 yards and one score on 25-of-36 passing. The defense surely disappointed, considering it entered the matchup fourth in total defense, second in passing defense, and 11th in scoring.

We’ll also discuss the offense’s inability to really get into any sort of rhythm. The Giants have scored just one touchdown in the last two weeks combined, with zero coming in this most recent defeat. The only scoring from Big Blue was a trio of field goals by veteran kicker Graham Gano.

With the way this season has shaped out thus far, it’s unclear if the Giants will win any games in 2020. Finishing 0-16 looks like a sheer possibility unless they start improving efficiently.

