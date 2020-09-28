At 0-3, the Jets enter this Thursday Night Football matchup with the Broncos desperate for their inaugural win of the new season. Here are the live odds, spread, total, and moneyline for Jets-Broncos.

Currently, the Broncos are favored by 2.5 points while the Jets are three-point underdogs. The total is set at 40.5 points while the moneyline is set at +135 for the Jets and -150 for the Broncos.

Jets vs. Broncos Week 4 Live Odds

Spread

Oddsmakers are swaying towards the Broncos winning this game regardless of the fact that they’ll either be throwing Jeff Driskel or Blake Bortles into the starting lineup at quarterback.

It’s definitely reasonable to think the Broncos will emerge victoriously, despite the fact that Drew Lock won’t be healthy. This Jets team has arguably been the worst ballclub in the entire league through the first three weeks of the new season, averaging a league-worst 12.3 points per game and 263.7 total yards per game.

Working on a short week is always a tough task for any NFL team, but if the Jets don’t come away with a victory in this one, expect Adam Gase‘s seat as head coach to significantly increase in temperature.

Moneyline

I won’t completely endorse a Jets Week 4 victory, but they could possess a chance to oust the Broncos at MetLife Stadium. This will easily be the worst team the Jets have faced thus far and one that hasn’t impressed all that much. The Broncos are 30th in scoring with 15.0 points per game and 29th in total offense with 289.3 total yards per game.

Denver’s defense is additionally in the bottom half of the league with 380.0 total yards allowed per game. Thus, it’s not like the Jets are facing an AFC powerhouse, and they’ll be motivated to notch their first victory over a team that’s certainly beatable.

Total Points

The low total-point mark is reasonable, given the inability of this Jets offense to really find any sort of rhythm. The Gase-Sam Darnold marriage just doesn’t seem to be working out at this moment in time and the offensive unit simply employs zero healthy weapons who could be considered game-changers.

The Broncos aren’t a high-scoring team either. They’ve only put up 20+ points once this season — their Week 2 loss to the Steelers in which they came up short by a score of 26-21. In their other pair of matchups, the Broncos put up just 14 and 10 points (Week 1 and 3, respectively).

Given the below-average scoring performances from either team up until this point, and the fact that Thursday night games usually lead to low-quality football, I’d hammer the under in this game and say the Jets and Broncos won’t combine for at least 41 points.

Betting Trends

Neither of these teams has been favored to win any game thus far on the year, finding themselves as the underdogs in each of their three matchups. Each team is additionally 0-3 against the spread this season.

The Broncos couldn’t cover against the Titans, Steelers, or Buccaneers, while the Jets couldn’t cover against the Bills, 49ers, or Colts.

Jets vs. Broncos Prop Bets

The player prop bets and the majority of team prop bets have yet to be released as of Monday. In the meantime, take a look at these two team props.

To go into Overtime:

Yes (+900)

No (-2000)

Total Points Odd/Even:

Odd (-139)

Even (+107)