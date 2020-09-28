The Giants enter this game with a record of 0-3, having recently lost to the 49ers. Expect the Giants to undergo another tough matchup against the Rams.

The Giants are 12.5-point underdogs coming into Week 4. The total-point mark is set at over-46.5 and under-47.5, while the moneyline is set at +460 for the Giants and -620 for the Rams.

Giants vs. Rams Week 4 Live Odds

Spread

“The Giants are 12.5-point underdogs? That’s unbelievable.”

Well, believe it. This team has emerged as arguably the worst in the league after losing 36-9 to many of the 49ers backups. The Giants possess no running game, a below-average offensive line, an inconsistent defense, and zero stars. You need talent in this league, and this team simply doesn’t employ that.

The Rams, however, do. They possess a better quarterback, a better coaching staff led by Sean McVay, better receivers, and more talent on the defensive side of the ball. If the Giants suffered a 27-point loss to the injury-riddled 49ers, it’s fair to think they’ll lose to the Rams by at least 13 points. Take Los Angeles with the spread in this one.

Moneyline

It’s safe to say the Giants aren’t winning this game at all, and if they did, it would be an absolutely major upset. Coming off the type of loss they suffered on Sunday, needing to travel across the country to play on the Rams’ home turf, and playing without two of their top offensive players — Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard — and potentially a defensive starter in Jabrill Peppers looks to be a recipe for disaster.

It may seem like a high risk-low reward type of situation, but taking the Rams moneyline would actually be an easy cash grab. At least in my eyes, I don’t see the Giants winning this game whatsoever.

Total Points

I really like the over in this game, due to the fact that I believe the Rams will torch the Giants through the air. This Giants secondary seemed to come back down to earth on Sunday when it allowed Nick Mullens to throw for 343 yards. Thus, I can only imagine the type of performance Jared Goff puts together on Sunday, which should lead to long productive drives and a significant number of points.

This Rams passing attack is sixth in the league with 279.3 yards per game, and it’s quite possible the Giants could be without Peppers, who suffered a low ankle sprain this past Sunday.

The Rams would need to score around 35-36 points for the over to hit. I can only see the Giants scoring around 12-15 points, considering they’ve averaged 12.7 points per game up to this point. It could potentially be another field goal-filled day for Big Blue, which was the story this past Sunday.

Betting Trends

The Giants have yet to be favored in any game, and after the loss to the 49ers, it’s unclear if they’ll be favored in any matchup for the remainder of the season. Regardless, they’re 0-3 against the spread this year as underdogs, failing to cover against the Steelers, Bears, and 49ers.

The Rams, on the other hand, are 1-0 as favorites, covering in their Week 1 victory over the Cowboys. They since were the underdog in both their Week 2 win over the Eagles and Week 3 loss to the Bills. They covered in the former matchup but not in the latter.

Giants vs. Rams Prop Bets

The player prop bets have yet to be released as of Monday, but here is a team prop to consider.

Total Points Odd/Even:

Odd (-132)

Even (+102)

