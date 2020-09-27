The New York Giants were thoroughly embarrassed by the injury-ravaged 49ers on Sunday as they fall to 0-3 following a 36-9 drubbing.

The Joe Judge era with the New York Giants is off to a horrendous start. Sunday’s 36-9 thrashing against the injury-ravaged San Francisco 49ers means Judge will have to wait at least another week before going for his first win as a head coach.

The issues that plagued the Giants in the first two games of the season were on full display against the 49ers Sunday.

Daniel Jones continues to turn the ball over at an alarming rate as he lost a fumble and threw an interception. The offensive line was once again manhandled at the line of scrimmage. Giants running backs ran the ball 10 times for 17 yards.

The defense was unable to get the 49ers off the field on third downs, allowing San Francisco to convert eight third-down conversions on 12 tries. They also made backup quarterback Nick Mullens look like a Pro Bowl quarterback as he completed 25 out of 36 passes for 343 yards and a touchdown.

Big Blue also had several missed tackles, especially in the second half.

Perhaps the most alarming statistic from this game, was despite the Niners playing without their starting quarterback, top two running backs, and All-Pro tight end George Kittle, the defense was unable to force a punt for the entire game.

The 49ers took control of the game from the opening drive that ended with a Robbie Gould 52-yard field goal.

The Giants fumbled on their opening possession when Jones attempted to pitch the ball to Evan Engram and Dion Jordan recovered it at the Giants 42-yard line. Twelve plays later, the Niners went up 6-0 on a Gould 32-yard field goal.

Big Blue would later tie the game on their next two possessions — first on a Graham Gano 52-yard field goal, and then a 42-yarder.

But the Giants couldn’t keep the Niners off the board. San Francisco would score the first touchdown of the game on their next possession on a Jerick McKinnon 10-yard run, and then Gould would convert another field goal attempted as the Niner took a 16-6 halftime lead.

The Giants would trim their deficit to 16-9 as they took the opening drive of the second half 53 yards on 13 plays that culminated in a Gano 47-yard field goal.

This would end the competitive phase of the game as the Niners would score touchdowns on their next three possessions.

Brandon Aiyuk would score on a 19-yard run to extend the lead to 23-9.

Then on their next possession, they scored on a Mullens 19-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Wilson Jr. to go up 29-9 as the extra point failed.

The Niners would close out the scoring with 3:35 remaining in the game on a Wilson two-yard touchdown run, as they would win their second game in a row at MetLife Stadium 36-9.

New York’s performance was downright bad. There are no positives to take away from this game. The Giants just have to hope that Jabrill Peppers, who left the game early in the first quarter, is not seriously injured.

After losing to a team that had several key starters out on both sides of the ball, it’s tough to expect the Giants to get their first win anytime soon. The schedule only gets tougher starting next week against the Los Angeles Rams.

