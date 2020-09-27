New York Jets head coach Adam Gase is being looked at by team executives “at the highest levels” according to a report from ESPN.

Although New York Jets owner Christopher Johnson recently gave Adam Gase a vote of confidence, a new report states that the head coach’s job might not be as safe as once thought.

“All the external noise that you’ve heard from the media and fans about head coach Adam Gase has now gone internal,” ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports. “We heard players complain this week about the practice intensity and league sources say on the inside the executives of the Jets at the highest levels are looking at Gase as well as they play the Colts in Indianapolis today and a key game Thursday night against the Broncos, who also are very injured. Watch out on the Jets and Adam Gase this coming week.”

It wasn’t even two weeks ago that Johnson was singing Gase’s praises by calling him a “brilliant offensive mind” but it now appears as if the tide is turning. Two blowout losses to start the season are a bad look for Gase and his antiquated offense has yet to produce tangible results this season.

Despite finishing the back half of last season 6-2, Gase’s offense has yet to take off in New York. That’s the main reason why they hired him, but last year’s team rode the defense to success.

The Jets will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday (4:05 p.m. ET) before turning around and playing the Denver Broncos on a short week. If things don’t improve, the writing could be on the wall for Gase’s future with Gang Green.

