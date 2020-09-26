All wins are important, but a Week 3 victory would mean so much for this New York Giants organization moving forward.

The New York Giants aren’t giving up on the 2020 season with their Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers approaching.

Even after an 0-2 start, even after superstar running back Saquon Barkley hit season-ending injured reserve with a torn ACL, the Giants will not pack their bags on this still-young campaign.

“We’re not going to raise the white flag on anything,” rookie head coach Joe Judge told reporters earlier this week, per Chris Iseman of NorthJersey.com. “Our guys are going to fight straight on through. We have a job to do regardless of the circumstance or outcome of the previous game. Our job is to get ready to go out there and put the best product on the field we can on a weekly basis. There’s no white flag here, we’re going out there to fight every week.”

Big Blue will still push through until the end, that’s now apparent. But what is additionally apparent is just how crucial this upcoming game is.

For the fourth straight season, the Giants have started out with two consecutive defeats. The organization understands going 0-3 is a new kind of low, and it successfully avoided that the last two years.

And although the team would like for the same outcome to occur this year, the circumstances are different. The situation is different. This team is different.

The Giants need to commence their winning ways this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET, first and foremost because their current momentum must be shifted prior to the real “meat and potatoes” part of their schedule.

New York is lucky enough to be going up against a severely-injured 49ers squad, with no Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Richard Sherman, to name a few. Of course, this still won’t be an easy win — none of them are when you’re not that talented of a team. Nonetheless, the Giants still possess a significant chance at emerging victoriously after everyone initially penciled this game in as an automatic loss for Big Blue.

But following this matchup, the Giants will still have the Rams, Cowboys (twice), Eagles (twice), Ravens, Cardinals, Seahawks, Buccaneers, along with the challenging task of facing the talented bunch that is the Cleveland Browns roster. Games need to be won and momentum needs to be shifted quickly, or the Giants could find themselves in a deep hole thanks to their brutal schedule.

But it’s not just the slate of games or the difficulties that come along with it.

A win on Sunday after a dreadful Week 2, filled with crucial injuries and a loss to Chicago, would give this organization new life. It would introduce newfound confidence into the minds and hearts of fans, who were sure this team would quit after losing its best player. It would prove that even without their star running back, there’s still courage within these players to get the job done.

The Giants surely understand all of this, which is why they should enter this Week 3 matchup with the necessary chip on their shoulders.